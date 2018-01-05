Marion’s 15 not enough as Cards drop NW1A opener

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry opened Northwest 1A Conference play with a 54-48 loss to Bishop McGuinness on Friday night.

The Villains’ win advances them to 15-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Northwest 1A Athletic Conference. Bishop is ranked by MaxPreps as the second-best 1A team in North Carolina.

Small mistakes through the game would ultimately cost the Cardinals the game despite hanging with their opponent in the first quarter.

A low-scoring opening quarter saw Bishop jump out to a 5-2 start. Colby Guy kept the Cards competitive with two buckets of his own that would’ve put the Cards ahead if not for the Villains’ sharpshooting.

Bishop knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter, two of which came from Jake Babcock. John Marion was able to match Babcock’s first triple but not his second immediately after.

A pair of free throws by Jefferson Boaz cut the lead to just two with just over a minute remaining. Caleb Hearn did the same with a layup to close the first quarter.

The East Surry guards battled to put points on the board, but struggled to match the Villains’ precise 3-point shooting.

A trio of Cardinal guards in Dillon Mosley, Austin Pardue, and Quincy Smith were able to score inside. However, a combined three 3-pointers from Mark Palmisano and Phil McDonough extended the Bishop lead to seven.

A late basket by East Surry made it 28-23 going into halftime.

It took both teams some times to get back in the groove of things coming out of halftime. Turnovers and missed shots cursed both teams until Babcock knocked down a 3-pointer at 5:12.

This opened the door for East Surry’s Marion, who responded with an and-1 on the next play. The Cardinals failed to build on this momentum with a series of turnovers that also allowed Bishop to maintain a 36-27 lead.

East Surry only converted on two field goals in the third quarter. The other belonged to Smith, who also knocked down a pair of free throws.

Bishop likely would have ran away with the game if not for missed foul shots. After not attempting a single shot from the charity stripe in the first half, Bishop shot 2-for-8 from the line in the third quarter.

Bishop entered the fourth quarter with a 39-31 lead. The Villains maintained their high-tempo offense to extend their lead to 49-35.

East Surry wasn’t able to make a field goal until 2:43, relying on free throws in the quarter’s opening minutes. Momentum would soon shift, however.

Following a timeout with 3:09 remaining, Smith recorded the Cards’ first field goal. Marion added three points by adding a layup and subsequent foul shot.

Not 20 seconds after Marion converted on the and-1, Smith stole the ball at halfcourt and laid the ball in for two easy points.

Down 49-44, East Surry cut the lead to a single point off four straight Boaz points with 26 seconds remaining. Bishop was able to fend off the Cardinals by converting late-game free throws to pull away with a 54-48 victory.

Bishop’s CJ Cappuccio led all scorers with 26 points, followed by East’s John Marion with 15.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

