Titans too tall a task for Lady Bears

CLEMMONS — “Remember the Titans,” may be the most popular sports movie of all time. However, the Mount Airy Lady Bears used this statement as motivation for revenge.

The Lady Bears opened their season with a double-overtime loss to West Forsyth. The Titans were the only team to defeat Mount Airy in the 2017-2018 season.

Mount Airy looked to redeem their only loss by defeating the Titans in Clemmons. However, it would be West Forsyth that once again emerged victorious, 54-44.

The highly-touted matchup featured two teams atop their respective divisions. MaxPreps ranked West Forsyth as the fourth-best team in 4A as well as the state. Mount Airy, ranked first in 1A, has a state ranking of 44.

West Forsyth conceded the lead only two times in 32 minutes of play. The first was when Arry Ward knocked down a free throw to give Mount Airy a 3-2 lead. The next came two plays later when Asherah Smith drained a 3-pointer in response to a basket from Skyler Curran to give the Bears a 6-5 lead.

Smith and Ward combined for nine of the team’s 12 first quarter points. Mount Airy was limited on offense due to rebounding dominance of West Forsyth’s Briauna Booth and Destiny Griffin.

The Titans’ rebounding allowed them to have second and third-chances on offense and took advantage of that. Many of West Forsyth’s points in the opening quarter weren’t on the first shot of the possession.

Callie Scheier of West Forsyth extended the Titans’ lead to 20-12 by starting the second quarter with an and-1 bucket. Shaunae Sawyers cut the lead to five with a 3-pointer, but was quickly counteracted by a Titan shot from downtown.

No matter how many baskets the Bears made, it always seemed to be followed up by a Titan made shot. Jo Snow scored nine of the Bears’ 14 points in the second quarter. Despite this, Mount Airy entered halftime down 31-26.

The lowest scoring quarter for both teams was the third quarter. Mount Airy outscored the Titans 8-7 in the penultimate period of play.

Griffin scoring quickly with by posting up Ward and banking her shot in for two quick points. It would be more than three minutes before the Titans scored again.

Both teams showed off their ability to steal the ball with countless forced turnovers on both ends. At the four minute mark, only nine combined points had been scored. At this point, West Forsyth led 36-31.

A triple from Snow cut the lead to two with 3:47 remaining. The next basket wasn’t scored until Curran hit a shot from the elbow to put the Titans up 38-34 entering the fourth quarter.

Mount Airy again cut the lead to two when Tatyana Long heaved a pass to Madeline Mayfield down court for an easy layup. The lead was soon extended via a 3-pointer from Scheier.

The closest the Lady Bears were to retaking the lead was when Long converted on a layup to make the score 42-41.

However, back-to-back buckets by the Titans put them ahead 47-41 with time running out. Following Long’s layup, West Forsyth outscored Mount Airy 10-3 in the final 4:26 of play.

Late free throws from the Titans put the game away, as West Forsyth earned their 11th win of the season with a 54-44 victory over Mount Airy.

Snow led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Curran with 15, and Griffin with 14.

Mount Airy’s Shaunae Sawyers sends a floater flying toward the goal over Destiny Griffin in Mount Airy’s 54-44 loss to West Forsyth http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_6979.jpg Mount Airy’s Shaunae Sawyers sends a floater flying toward the goal over Destiny Griffin in Mount Airy’s 54-44 loss to West Forsyth Brad Richard | NC Prep Photos Granite Bear Asherah Smith drives past Skyler Curran of West Forsyth in the second quarter of Thursday’s game. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_6965.jpg Granite Bear Asherah Smith drives past Skyler Curran of West Forsyth in the second quarter of Thursday’s game. Brad Richard | NC Prep Photos Jo Snow attacked the basket with ferocity against West Forsyth. Snow led all scorers with 19 points. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_yeahhhhh.jpg Jo Snow attacked the basket with ferocity against West Forsyth. Snow led all scorers with 19 points. Cory Smith | The News

