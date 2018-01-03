Big night for Clayton not enough

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Close, but not close enough.

For the second time this season, the East Surry Lady Cardinals fell to the East Wilkes Lady Cardinals by single digits. East Surry opened the season with a six-point loss to the Wilkes Cards in November.

With redemption on the girls’ minds, East Surry came out looking to make an immediate impact. In order to beat the zone of East Wilkes, the East Surry girls took to shooting 3-pointers early. This strategy worked as East Surry would score 9 of 12 first-quarter points from beyond the arc.

Dasia Lambert, Madison Bowman, and Kalia Speaks all knocked down triples in the opening quarter.

The forwards for East Wilkes, Lauren Rakes and Alexis Pardue, dominated the boards to give their team multiple shots per possession. Combined with the quick Wilkes guards, the visiting Cardinals led 15-12 after one quarter of play.

East Surry transitioned to its inside game in the second quarter. With the exception of a free throw, Clayton scored seven of the Surry Cardinals’ 10 second-quarter points in the paint. Clayton backed down the much larger Pardue and either knocked down the shot or was fouled.

With the increased pressure inside, East Wilkes adjusted as well to shooting perimeter shots. Lauren Johnson recorded her second triple of the game, while Rakes and Pardue knocked down 15-footers to keep East Wilkes ahead.

Despite being down as many as eight points in the quarter, a free throw from Sheridan Kraft made it 27-22 at the half.

East Surry began the fourth quarter with more intensity on defense. East Surry forced four turnovers on East Wilkes’ first four possessions. It wasn’t until 4:41 that East Wilkes scored a point in the third quarter. The visiting Cardinals didn’t record a field goal until 1:42.

East Surry continued to attack the basket and either attempt a layup or kick it out for a jump shot. Clayton drew two defenders on her before kicking out to Lambert, cutting the lead to 32-29.

Even though East Wilkes was held scoreless for most of the third quarter, back-to-back 3-pointers from Johnson and Ciara Pierce fell to put the visitors up 38-31 with one quarter remaining.

East Surry actually outscored East Wilkes for the first time in the fourth quarter by a 20-17 margin. Clayton notched 12 of her 25 points in the quarter.

East Surry managed to cut the lead to four, but couldn’t keep East Wilkes off the foul line. Off East Wilkes’ 17 fourth-quarter points, nine came from the charity stripe. Three quarters of being outscored was too much for East Surry to overcome as East Wilkes recorded their 13th win by a 55-51 margin.

Clayton led all scorers with 25 points, followed by Pardue with 13 and Lambert with nine.

East Surry’s Madison Bowman looks for an open teammate in the battle of the Cardinals Wednesday. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_e.jpg East Surry’s Madison Bowman looks for an open teammate in the battle of the Cardinals Wednesday. Morgan Smith looks to blow past an opponent in East Surry’s 55-51 loss to East Wilkes. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ee.jpg Morgan Smith looks to blow past an opponent in East Surry’s 55-51 loss to East Wilkes. Bethany Clayton, seen here jockeying for position with East Wilkes’ Gracie Brown, led all scorers with 25 points in Wednesday’s game. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_eee.jpg Bethany Clayton, seen here jockeying for position with East Wilkes’ Gracie Brown, led all scorers with 25 points in Wednesday’s game.

By Cory Smith

By Cory Smith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

