Playing their Cards right

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry started the New Year with a bang, defeating the Cardinals of East Wilkes High School 66-50.

The Cardinals of East Surry High School finished 2017 with a 9-3 record and were coming off a narrow loss to Starmount in the finals of the Cook’s Holiday Classic. East Surry looked to defeat East Wilkes for the second time this season, having already defeating their fellow Cardinals handily in November.

Zach Lovette opened the game with a quick 3-pointer for East Wilkes. Unfortunately for the visiting Wilkes Cardinals, that would be the only basket they would make in the first quarter.

East Surry broke the ice with a 3-pointer from Caleb Hearn. East Surry then proceeded to score 18 uninterrupted points in the first quarter. Jefferson Boaz and Dillon Mosley combined for 11 of East Surry’s 18 points in the first eight minutes.

It was the defense of East Surry that led to a booming first quarter. Coach David Johnson praised his team from the sidelines when they forced numerous turnovers that led to points in transition.

Both Cardinals teams stepped up their games in the second quarter. East Wilkes’s Bryce Vestal opened the quarter with a 3-pointer to double their score.

Boaz and John Marion answered with back-to-back baskets from the low block.

It was East Wilkes’ Ben Longbottom that kept East Surry from running away with the lead in the second quarter. Longbottom led a 9-2 run for East Wilkes to cut the lead to 26-13. Longbottom scored seven of his 12 points in the second quarter.

East Surry recovered by having a number of players get on the board in the quarter. Quincy Smith, Austin Pardue, Stephen Gosnell, and Chase Hewitt help led East Surry stretch back out to a 37-19 lead by halftime.

Just when East Surry’s lead looked insurmountable, East Wilkes began to chip away at their opponents. Led by Vestal’s 10 points, East Wilkes outscored East Surry 20-14 in the third quarter.

It wasn’t until the 4:00 mark that East Wilkes gained its momentum. The score was 48-26 at 4:00, and was 48-39 before East Surry scored again with 50 seconds remaining. Trevor Hauser got an open look down low to end the home team’s scoring drought after allowing 13 unanswered points. Smith added a free throw to put East Surry up 51-39 going into the fourth quarter.

East Wilkes traded baskets with East Surry for much of the fourth quarter. Vestal continued his scoring barrage, dropping eight points in the quarter.

However, with the East Surry lead being double-digits coming into the quarter, East Wilkes wasn’t able to close the gap by trading buckets.

Marion and Colby Guy knocked down clutch free throws to keep East Surry ahead until the final whistle. East Surry advanced to 10-3 with the non-conference win.

Vestal led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Boaz with 17 and Marion with 13.

East Surry’s Austin Pardue defends the ball against an East Wilkes defender. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_f-1.jpg East Surry’s Austin Pardue defends the ball against an East Wilkes defender. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s John Marion goes up, up, and away as he rises for an easy bucket in East Surry’s 66-50 win over East Wilkes. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ff.jpg East Surry’s John Marion goes up, up, and away as he rises for an easy bucket in East Surry’s 66-50 win over East Wilkes. Cory Smith | The News Jefferson Boaz elevates over an East Wilkes defender in the battle of the Cardinals Wednesday night. Boaz led East Surry with 17 points. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_fff.jpg Jefferson Boaz elevates over an East Wilkes defender in the battle of the Cardinals Wednesday night. Boaz led East Surry with 17 points. Cory Smith | The News

Surry Cardinals down Wilkes Cardinals 66-50 to open 2018

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

