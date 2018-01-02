Snow’s sharpshooting lifts Bears over Cougars

Jo Snow’s New Year’s resolution must have been to shoot the lights out, because she did exactly that in the Lady Bears’ victory Tuesday night.

The top-ranked Bears are fresh off a victory in the Skyline National Bank Holiday Classic and continued their momentum into 2018 with a 60-28 victory. Mount Airy welcomed the McKinnon Cougars of Australia as part of the Cougars’ international tour.

Most of the action for the Bears occurred in the first quarter, when 33 of their 60 points were scored. Asherah Smith and Arry Ward led the Bears to an 11-0 start in the first 2:10.

McKinnon’s Hannah Davis scored back- to-back baskets to get the Cougars on the board. Unfortunately for the Aussies, Snow decided to take over.

The senior scored 14 consecutive points in the quarter, which included four 3-pointers. Snow was unstoppable en route to her 16-point performance. Snow scored all 16 of her points in the opening quarter and would lead all scorers in the game.

The Cougars were getting shot opportunities, but couldn’t get quality looks due to the interior presence of Ward and Madeline Mayfield. The duo, and also Tatyana Long, helped the Bears win the rebounding battle by a significant margin.

Lucy Van Amrooy tried to rally the visitors in the second quarter. Although the Cougars did outscore the Bears 10-4 in the quarter, they still trailed by a significant margin.

In both the second and third quarters, Mount Airy played a much slower game and passed around the perimeter to take time off the clock.

Shaunae Sawyers scored five points in the third quarter, surpassing the previous quarter’s total already. Sawyers was one of five Bears to score in the quarter as Mount Airy totalled 13 points in the third period.

The defensive prowess of Mount Airy showed in the third quarter, limiting the Cougars to a single basket. The running clock reduced the amount of shots taken on both sides as the Bears began the fourth quarter up 50-20.

The Bears cleared their bench in the second half, allowing Emma Hall and Cydney Boyer to pick up their first points of the game. Mount Airy once again slowed the pace of the game to allow time to expire.

McKinnon did score eight points in the quarter but it was too little, too late. The Bears emerged victorious 60-28 for their eighth win of the season.

Despite the slaughter on the court, the team’s exchanged gifts and hugged after the game, even sitting with one another during the start of the varsity boys’ game that followed.

Snow led all scorers with 16, followed by Smith with 11, and Alyssa Cox with eight.

Mount Airy’s Elizabeth Heck drives along the baseline in the third quarter of Mount Airy’s 22-point victory. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0117f.jpg Mount Airy’s Elizabeth Heck drives along the baseline in the third quarter of Mount Airy’s 22-point victory. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy and McKinnon embrace and exchange gifts after a hard-fought game by both teams. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_fdasdf.jpg Mount Airy and McKinnon embrace and exchange gifts after a hard-fought game by both teams. Cory Smith | The News Emma Hall of Mount Airy splits Cougar defenders as she attacks the basket in the Bears’ 60-28 victory. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_f.jpg Emma Hall of Mount Airy splits Cougar defenders as she attacks the basket in the Bears’ 60-28 victory. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy’s Lady Bears continue their winning streak with a 60-28 win over McKinnon.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith