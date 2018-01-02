Bears maul Crocs in intercontinental affair

Mount Airy began 2018 with a bit of an international twist by hosting the Horizons Crocodiles of Australia. Horizons features a plethora of teams, in basketball and many others sports, that tour different countries.

After the game, the teams exchanged gifts and gathered for a number of pictures with each other. The scene during the game wasn’t nearly as friendly, with the Bears sending the Aussies packing by a 95-27 margin.

Greg Greene took the opening tip to the basket in the first five seconds. Greene would miss the dunk, but that would be one of the few mistakes made by the Granite Bears in the first quarter.

A steal and coast-to-coast bucket from Ryan Graham got the home team on the board. Horizons responded with a quick put-back bucket of their own.

The game of one-upmanship continued as Donavon Greene finished on a baseline drive but had the lead squandered on a similar shot by the Crocs.

It wasn’t until Greg Greene threw down a monster slam at 5:29 that the Bears took over. Greg Greene’s dunk started a 10-0 run by Mount Airy that included dunks from Donavon Greene as well.

J. Meuffels-Pethers broke the Crocs’ dry spell with a 15-footer at 3:46. Mount Airy responded by scoring another 13 straight points that featured dunks from Graham, Donavon Greene, and Greg Greene. Steals and quick buckets in transition paid dividends for the Bears, who ended the first quarter up 27-8.

The Bears’ 13-0 run to end the first quarter was ended by a Meuffels-Pethers layup as the quarter came to a close. Mount Airy picked right up in the second quarter by scoring the first 23 points. The Bears would outscore the Crocs 25-2 in the quarter.

Following a Caleb Arrington 3-pointer at 7:11, Mount Airy quickly called a timeout. Then gym then exploded in recognition of Arrington notching his 1,000th career point as a Bear.

Six different Bears scored in the quarter, with Arrington leading the pack with five points. Mason Corn, Jackson Heath, and Andrew Isom scored their first buckets of the game in the second quarter.

The lone basket from Horizons was a result of a goaltending call on the Bears. Mount Airy entered halftime up 52-10.

Donavon and Greg Greene started the third quarter by flying through the air for a number of acrobatic dunks. Brody-Leigh Watson had the highlight of the game for the Crocs by executing a textbook euro-step for two points. Another score wrapped up the Crocs’ points for the quarter.

Once again, six different Bear players scored in the quarter in a true team effort. Donavon and Greg Greene combined for 13 points in the third quarter. Jaedon Hill and Zach Hall scored for the first time this game in the third quarter.

Mount Airy entered the final quarter with a comfortable 75-14 lead. In what would be the Bears’ lowest-scoring quarter of the night, Mount Airy still outscored Horizon 20-14.

The Crocs doubled their score in the fourth quarter by knocking down their first 3-pointers of the night. Once the seal was broken, Horizon went on the make four triples in the quarter. It wasn’t enough to comeback from an insurmountable lead as Mount Airy walked away with a 95-27 win.

Greg Greene led all scorers with 17, followed by Donavon Greene with 16, Caleb Arrington with 11, and Mason Corn with 10.

The Bears (6-3) will host North Stokes on Friday night.

The Bears and Crocs pose for a picture after Tuesdays game. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0256edit.jpg The Bears and Crocs pose for a picture after Tuesdays game. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Donavon Greene elevates for one of his many slam dunks in the Bears’ 95-27 victory. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0178d.jpg Mount Airy’s Donavon Greene elevates for one of his many slam dunks in the Bears’ 95-27 victory. Cory Smith | The News Ryan Graham fires a 3-pointer over a Crocodile defender’s outstretched hand. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0188d.jpg Ryan Graham fires a 3-pointer over a Crocodile defender’s outstretched hand. Cory Smith | The News Jackson Heath of Mount Airy jockeys for position with a Crocodile defender in the third quarter of the Bears 67-point victory. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0226d.jpg Jackson Heath of Mount Airy jockeys for position with a Crocodile defender in the third quarter of the Bears 67-point victory. Cory Smith | The News

MA begins 2018 with a 95-27 win over the Horizons Crocodiles

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith