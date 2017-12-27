Late surge by Hounds exterminates Yellow Jackets

WINSTON-SALEM — Both North Surry and Carver were in desperate need of a win following losses in the first round of the Frank Spencer Tournament.

A 26-point loss to Reynolds moved the Yellow Jackets to 3-7 on the season, while a 15-point loss to Atkins put the Greyhounds at 2-8 on the season. These teams were already scheduled to play on January 5, but the tournament bracket gave North Surry and Carver an earlier due date.

Both teams went on a number of scoring streaks in the match-up. Often in basketball, the team that gets hot last walks away with the W. That was the case for North Surry, who capped off the game with seven straight points to secure a 47-35 victory.

Despite scoring in just three seconds off the tip-off, Carver would struggle to put points on the board in the first quarter. Following the opening basket by Maurice Reid, the Yellow Jackets wouldn’t score another field goal until 4:18.

Carson Draughn began the game with a long jump-shot for the Greyhounds. The Hounds made a number of defensive stops that allowed Chase Swartz and Evan Marion to extend the lead.

Nick Badgett entered the game with back-to-back buckets before a Carver timeout. The Yellow Jackets’ Kevon Powell knocked down a shot from the charity stripe and was followed up by a jumper from Treyvez George to get within five of the Hounds.

The Greyhounds’ zone defense forced Carver to shoot outside or risk entering the lane to be swarmed by defenders. Carver did manage to draw fouls, but failed to convert numerous times, shooting 2-6 from the line in the first quarter.

Swartz’s seven first-quarter points gave the Greyhounds a 19-10 lead after eight minutes of play. But the second quarter wouldn’t go as smoothly for North Surry as its predecessor.

Powell opened the quarter with a pair of free throws after the Yellow Jackets forced a turnover. The revamped Carver defense then held North Surry to a 40-second possession that resulted in another Greyhound turnover.

Ty Walker got his team within five once more with a baseline drive. The Yellow Jackets did commit their seventh team foul with more than six minutes left in the quarter, but the Hounds struggled to capitalize.

Badgett ended the North Surry’s cold spell when he caught a full-court heave from Kaleb Hunter and finished under the basket. Badgett’s layup would be one of two field goals made by North Surry in the quarter.

Carver outscored the Hounds 11-6 in the second quarter to cut the game to 25-21 at halftime. Poor shooting by North and better dribble penetration by the Yellow Jackets were responsible for the switch in momentum.

The beginning of the third quarter saw the teams trading baskets. While North Surry never relinquished the lead, the Hounds failed to increase their lead to more than eight in the quarter.

Swartz and Ryan Ward both recorded 3-pointers in the quarter, while limiting the Yellow Jackets to zero made baskets beyond the perimeter. Carver also struggled on the free-throw line, failing to make any of its four attempts in the quarter.

With each team scoring 10 in the third quarter, the four-point North Surry lead remained, with the Hounds entered the fourth quarter up 35-31.

The fourth quarter began just as the third did. The teams traded baskets for the first four minutes, with each knocking down a jump shot and a layup. A jumper from Russ Bradley with 4:02 remaining would be the final points for the Yellow Jackets in the game, with the score 40-35.

North Surry held Carver scoreless in the final four minutes of regulation. In this time, the Greyhounds converted 5/7 free throws and recorded a transition basket by Cameron Smith to pull away for a 12-point win.

Carson Draughn led all scorers with 12 points, followed by Badgett and Swartz with 10, and Powell with eight.

North Surry will play for fifth place in the Pepsi Bracket today at 12:30 p.m. at Parkland High School.

North Surry’s Nick Badgett takes aim for a corner 3-pointer over an approaching Kevon Powell. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_3-1.jpg North Surry’s Nick Badgett takes aim for a corner 3-pointer over an approaching Kevon Powell. Cory Smith | The News Chase Swartz of North Surry flies past Milan Ruffin of Carver. Swartz finished with a 10 points in the Greyhounds’ victory. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_22.jpg Chase Swartz of North Surry flies past Milan Ruffin of Carver. Swartz finished with a 10 points in the Greyhounds’ victory. Cory Smith | The News Carson Draughn fires a jumpshot over the outstretched hand of a Carver defender. Draughn led all scorers with 12 points. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_30.jpg Carson Draughn fires a jumpshot over the outstretched hand of a Carver defender. Draughn led all scorers with 12 points. Cory Smith | The News

By Cory Smith

