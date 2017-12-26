Bears show no mercy

Mount Airy didn’t hold any (figurative) punches in their walloping of Walkertown and Grayson County in Wednesday’s tri-match. The Granite Bears made quick work of both teams, outscoring their opponents 150-18.

The first match of the night saw the two visiting teams do battle. Walkertown won the match 42-28 in the only closely contested match-up of the night.

Grayson County was the first team to pull double duty, next facing the Bears. The Bears only surrendered three matches against Walkertown and finished all but two matches in the first period.

Fans were treated to a great opening match with Mount Airy’s John Bennett going up against Deshawn Mitchell in 182 pounds. Mitchell held a three-point lead midway through the second period. Bennett rallied to cut the lead to one before pinning his opponent.

Eric Olvera added to the lead by defeating Bruce Cherry in the 195 class. Olvera’s match lasted as long as an NBA shot clock, a steady 24 seconds.

The next three matches would also go to the Granite Bears by way of pin fall. Daniel Troutman, Luis Osorno, and Austin Tumbarello recorded victories in the 113, 120, and 160-pound weight classes.

When it came to the 126-pounders, the Blue Devils were able to get on the board with a win by Dawson Allen. Trey Allen joined in on the fun for Grayson County with a 40-second pin of Mount Airy’s Daniel Olvera.

The Bears resumed their dominance by winning each of the remaining matches. That is, until the heavyweight contest pitting Nate Kiebler against Matthew Bourne of Grayson County. In only the second contest to go to the second period, Bourne pinned Kiebler at 2:20.

Having only won three times against the Bears, Grayson County finished with 18 points. The Bears’ dominance earned them 66 points and a victory in their first match of the night.

The Bears second match was against the Wolfpack of Walkertown High School. In the 14 weight classes, only seven matches took place. The other seven were forfeited by the Wolfpack.

Following a forfeit at 120 pounds, Mount Airy’s Daniel Olvera defeated Trent Whiteheart in 27 seconds to secure the Bears’ first pin fall victory. Fellow Bear Aiden Horton defeated Aiden Whiteheart with a pin at 1:35 in the 132 class.

The next two matches were forfeits favoring the Bears. Chris Butera then defeated Dylan Medley with a pin at 1:30 in the 152-pound weight class. Austin and Jackson Tumbarello added to the Mount Airy lead with two first-round pins that combined lasted just over two minutes.

The longest contest of the match took place when Bennett took on Chris Turner in 182. Bennett was finally able to put Turner away with a pin at 2:00 after a back-and-forth affair.

Kristian Porter competed in the final match of the evening against Walkertown’s Chrishawn Barber in the 192-pound weight class. Porter was on the ropes at first, but pinned Barber 42 seconds into the match.

A slew of forfeits later, the match ended. Mount Airy completed the night’s sweep with an 84-0 clobbering of Walkertown.

The Granite Bears wrestling team’s next match takes place on December 22 at North Wilkes.

Mount Airy's Noetic Mattox gains an advantage in the Bears first match of the night against Grayson County. Mattox competed in the 220-pound weight class and defeated his opponent in 51 seconds. Cory Smith | The News Jackson Tumbarello lunges toward his opponent in the 170-pound match-up between the Bears and Walkertown. Cory Smith | The News Kristian Porter of the Granite Bears sets up a pinning combination against Walkertown's Chrishawn Barber in the 195-pound weight class. Porter pinned Barner just 42 seconds into the match to secure the Bears' victory over the Wolfpack. Cory Smith | The News

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

