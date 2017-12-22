Lady Bears obliterate Sauras 68-18

Depending on which side of the gymnasium you were sitting on, fans were split on whether the Lady Bears’ victory lands them on the naughty or nice list.

Mount Airy continued their season dominance with a 68-18 point clobbering of South Stokes to advance to 4-1 on the season, 1-0 in conference play.

It’s important to note that South Stokes did lead at one point in Friday’s game. After the first quarter began with Arry Ward scoring on the low block, the Sauras’ Mackensie Wagner responded with a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Sauras a 3-2 lead.

Unfortunately for the visitors, there were still 31 minutes of playing time left in the game. Following South Stokes’ 3-pointer, the Lady Bears scored 15 straight.

Shaunae Sawyers didn’t let the Sauras breathe with three first-quarter steals. When Sawyers pickpocketed and didn’t shoot, she found teammate Asherah Smith for an easy layup.

Madeline Mayfield added to the steal count with two of her own that resulted in four first-quarter points.

Mount Airy was able to get the bulk of its first quarter scoring in the paint. The lone exception was a pair of 3-pointers from Bailey Flippen that put the Bears up 26-5 at the end of the first eight minutes.

South Stokes was able to put five quick points on the board with Mount Airy’s second unit in the game. Ward and Mayfield denied any attempts to shoot in the lane in the first quarter so Tatyana Long was sure to get her fill while the two were on the bench. Maddy Shore added a 3-pointer to make the Bears’ lead 30-10.

The Sauras’ five early points would be their only points of the quarter. Starting with a pair of free throws from Jo Snow, Mount Airy scored 14 points to end the quarter.

Long and Alyssa Cox did work down low, while Flippen added another triple to her resume. The Bears’ lead at the half was 44-10.

Things went from bad to worse for South Stokes when the Bears began to shoot, and make, a barrage of 3-pointers. With the Sauras held to a pair of free throw makes by Ashley James, Mount Airy went on to score 19 points in the quarter.

Shots from the perimeter rained in from four different Bears. Ironically, the only player to make a 3-pointer in the first half for the Bears, Flippen, didn’t record one in the third quarter. Ward, Sawyers, Mayfield, and Jo Snow all made shots behind the arc in the quarter.

Leading 63-12 entering the fourth quarter, Mount Airy slowed down the game even more to let the running clock run its course. With only five points in the fourth, Mount Airy walked away with a 68-18 victory to begin conference play.

Smith led all scorers with 14 points, followed by Flippen with 12, and Sawyers with 10.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

