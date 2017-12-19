Revenge denied

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry came into Tuesday’s game against West Stokes with retribution on their mind, but were unable to achieve it Tuesday night.

Shooting struggles and superstar play from West Stokes’ Isaac Spainhour gave East Surry loss number two on the season, falling 64-44 at home. The Wildcats had already defeated East Surry by five points in an overtime thriller that handed the Cardinals their first loss of the season six days earlier.

In the rematch, one-upmanship was the theme of the first quarter. When West Stokes scored in the paint, East Surry would respond with a bucket of their own in the paint. A 3-pointer by the Cardinals was matched by a trey ball from the Wildcats.

The number three would also be a common theme in the quarter. The teams combined for four 3-pointers in the quarter, which ended with East Surry leading 19-18. The West Stokes player sporting the number three on his back, the aforementioned Isaac Spainhour, finished with eight points in the quarter and 19 overall.

Jefferson Boaz kept the Cardinals competitive in the opening period, scoring 11 points and hauling in a gaggle of rebounds. Work at the free-throw line from John Marion and Quincy Smith, in addition to a thrilling dunk from Stephen Gosnell, had the Cardinals ahead by one after eight minutes of play.

The second quarter was a much different story. Isaac Spainhour opened the quarter with a 3-pointer, followed by a pair of foul shots from Alex Puckett and a field goal from John Brooke.

With less than two minutes off the clock, East Surry was forced to call a timeout to halt a 9-0 run by West Stokes. The run continued, however, until another East timeout at 4:06, at which point the Wildcats were up 33-19.

East Surry managed to hold the Cats scoreless in the final four minutes but only mustered seven points in the second quarter, five coming from Smith.

Down 33-26 after halftime, things didn’t get any easier for East Surry. The Cardinals were once again held scoreless in the first 3:34. Smith broke the drought with a corner 3-pointer to close the gap to five. Smith once again totalled five points in the quarter, with Trevor Hauser adding a basket and Dylan Mosley with a 3-pointer.

But the Wildcats didn’t take their foot off the gas. Five different West Stokes players scored in the quarter to increase their lead to 47-36 at the start of the final quarter.

Boaz quickly got on the board after being held scoreless in the second and third quarters. This would be the only East Surry basket until a pair of free throws at 2:36.

The Wildcat offense was just too much for East Surry to overcome. Elan Muniz poured in three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help West Stokes pull away.

Isaac Spainhour led all scorers with 19, followed by Boaz with 15, and Muniz and Marion each with 12.

West Stokes’ Isaac Spainhour led all scorers with 19-points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the Wildcats 64-44 victory over East Surry. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_mDSC_0002.jpg West Stokes’ Isaac Spainhour led all scorers with 19-points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the Wildcats 64-44 victory over East Surry. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Quincy Smith takes the ball across half court on a fast break. Smith was the Cardinals’ second-leading scorer with 12 points. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_mDSC_0030.jpg East Surry’s Quincy Smith takes the ball across half court on a fast break. Smith was the Cardinals’ second-leading scorer with 12 points. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Stephen Gosnell attacks the baseline before elevating for a layup in the fourth quarter. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_mDSC_0044.jpg East Surry’s Stephen Gosnell attacks the baseline before elevating for a layup in the fourth quarter. Cory Smith | The News

West Stokes pulls away and downs Cards again

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

