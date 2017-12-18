Greyhounds finish second on Senior Night

As 2017 comes to a close, so to do the high-school career’s of four senior swimmers.

Four Hounds were honored in Monday’s meet: Drew Jones, Chris Smith, Caleb Isaacs, and Greta East. The seniors competed for the final time inside Reeves Community Center when North Surry hosted conference foes Atkins and Walkertown.

Atkins emerged victorious in both the Men’s and Women’s divisions by a significant margin.

The women of Atkins high school scored 130 points in the meet, followed by North Surry with 87, and Walkertown with nine. The Camel men tallied 120 points, with the Greyhound guys scoring 86, and Walkertown rounding out the field with 32.

They Greyhound and Camel women split the first eight events, each finishing first in four events.

Atkins began the meet by placing first and third in the women’s 200-yard medley relay. Each swimmer on Atkins outpaced their counterpart from North Surry. The Greyhound women countered by finishing first and third in the 200-yard freestyle.

The women’s 50-yard freestyle saw the first three places separated by less than a second. All three podium positions were won by Atkins, with Sadie Austin defeating teammate Katelyn Parsons by only .03 seconds.

North Surry’s Bailey Singleton notched a 2:45.17 200-yard IM time, defeating Zoe Marazita of Atkins by nearly 13 seconds. Singleton once again defeated Atkins in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:22.33 time.

The next two events, the 100 and 500-yard freestyles, were won by the Atkins women. The team of Singleton, East, Kiley Hill, and Cherokee Sexton won the Greyhounds’ final event of the evening, the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The final three women’s events, the 100-yard backstroke, the 100-yard breaststroke, and the 400-yard freestyle relay, were won by the Camels. The 100-yard breaststroke came down to the final stretch, with Atkins’ Elizabeth Fishel defeating the Hounds’ Hill by a 1:33.72 to 1:34.30 margin.

Unlike the women that traded early victories, the Atkins men started off strong by winning three of the first four events.

The Camel men won first and second in the 200-yard medley relay, with North Surry having a DQ finish. The Atkins men also won first and second on the ensuing 200-yard freestyle.

Hunter York got the Greyhound men their first victory in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:26.52.

The Camel’s went back to their winning ways in the 50-yard freestyle. Samuel Johnson finished at 23.77, with Walkertown’s Eric Sykes in second at 25.25, and North Surry’s Drew Jones at 25.86.

The men’s 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle also went the way of the Camels.

Nick Bryant won the 500-yard freestyle for the North Surry men by defeating Atkins’ Aaron Petty by a margin of 5:35.50 to 6:16.57.

Bryant’s victory turned the tides for the Greyhounds as North Surry went on to win the next two events, being the 200-yard freestyle relay, and the 100-yard backstroke. Bryant’s win in the 100-yard backstroke came over teammate Isaacs by .09 seconds.

Atkins closed the meet by winning the 100-yard breaststroke and 400-yard freestyle relay.

North Surry’s final meet of the season takes place on January 10 against Surry Central at the Armfield Civic Center.

North Surry senior Caleb Isaacs came up just short in the men’s 100-yard backstroke, falling to teammate Nick Bryant by .09 seconds. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_swim2.jpg North Surry senior Caleb Isaacs came up just short in the men’s 100-yard backstroke, falling to teammate Nick Bryant by .09 seconds. Cory Smith | The News North Surry seniors, left to right: Drew Jones, Chris Smith, Caleb Isaacs, and Greta East. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_swim1.jpg North Surry seniors, left to right: Drew Jones, Chris Smith, Caleb Isaacs, and Greta East. Cory Smith | The News Bailey Singleton won the women’s 100-yard butterfly for North Surry with a time of 1:22.33. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_swim3.jpg Bailey Singleton won the women’s 100-yard butterfly for North Surry with a time of 1:22.33. Cory Smith | The News

North Surry came up short in its final home meet against Atkins and Walkertown.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith