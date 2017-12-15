Cardinals bounce back by blowing out Central

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After a tough overtime loss to West Stokes, the East Surry Cardinals needed a big win to get back on track. Unfortunately for the Surry Central Golden Eagles, the Cards earned just that.

Led by Jefferson Boaz’s 26 points, East Surry defeated the Eagles 74-50 to complete the season sweep.

A back-and-forth first quarter had the Cardinals leading by just two after eight minutes. Boaz’s nine first quarter points, including six straight. kept the Cards ahead. Surry Central’s Brandon Norman dominated on the other end of the court, scoring six of the Eagles 11 first-quarter points.

The second quarter saw the Cards truly take control as a team. Led by Stephen Gosnell’s six points, six different East Surry players scored on the way to a 21-point quarter.

While East did go on two runs of six-plus points in the quarter, six different Eagles also scored in the quarter to keep the game competitive. Martin Palacios halted the Cards’ momentum with a dagger 3-pointer.

East Surry just had too much going for it to be fully contained. An eight-point halftime lead turned into an 18-point lead by the end of the third quarter.

While Norman was able to knock down a pair of triples in the quarter, only two other Eagles, Ryan Martin and Dakota Sumner, were able to record field goals. The Eagles didn’t take a foul shot in the entire third quarter.

East Surry, however, started the quarter on the charity stripe. A technical foul gave Boaz two easy points.

East Surry started a 14-0 run with three straight baskets from John Marion. East scored most of its points in the paint, with Austin Pardue and Quincy Smith both recording field goals from the low block.

Up 54-36 entering the fourth quarter, both teams allowed their benches to play. Surry Central’s Eli Williams got on the board with an and-1 layup that sent the visiting crowd crazy.

East Surry’s Eli Bullington and Zeke Bruner also entered the fray. In the end, it was East Surry that emerged victorious to advance to 6-1. Surry Central falls to 0-5 on the season.

East Surry's Caleb Hearn speeds past an Eagle defender in the Cardinals' 74-50 victory over Surry Central. Surry Central's Brandon Norman elevates to score the Eagles' first points. Norman led his team with 16 points before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury. Despite his frightened face, Jefferson Boaz had a fantastic shooting night. Boaz led all scorers with 26 in the Cardinals' victory. Martin Palacios changes his mind in mid-air to find a teammate at the 3-point line.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

