Cards get revenge

PILOT MOUNTAIN — When the Lady Cardinals traveled to Dobson on Dec. 5, they left with two significant accomplishments.

East Surry was the first (and to this date, the only) team to hold the Golden Eagles to below 50 points, as well as the first to have the game end with a single-digit differential. But biggest accolade of the night still went to Surry Central, who defended their home court with a five-point win over East Surry.

Things were a bit different when the teams met again on Friday night, 10 days later.

A huge night from East Surry’s Dasia Lambert earned the Cards a 60-49 revenge victory over Central. Lambert led all scorers with 18 points, knocking down four 3-pointers to knock the Eagles from the ranks of the unbeatens.

East Surry started the game on a 7-0 run, not allowing the Eagles to shoot inside. It wasn’t until Central (4-1) started using a full-court trap that they were able to get on the board with a steal and bucket from Joley Cabe. Of the Eagles’ seven first quarter points, four came after a steal.

The Cards were able to beat the press on occasion, with Morgan Smith heaving a pass to Sarah Mann for an easy layup. A 3-pointer by Smith ended the first quarter with East Surry up 14-7.

East Surry continued to shoot from the perimeter in the second quarter, but with much less success at first. This allowed Central to score five straight points.

A timeout by East Surry allowed the team to regroup and respond with a 9-0 run of its own, consisting of two 3-pointers from Lambert and and an and-1 from Kalia Speaks. Sheridan Kraft and Sarah Mann also made trips to the charity stripe to put the Cards up 29-23 at the half.

Claire Via came out of the half with a bucket for Surry Central in what would be a back-and-forth eight minutes. Although East Surry never relinquished the lead, the Eagles cut the lead to three by the end of the quarter.

Five different Eagles scored in the quarter, while East Surry struggled to get free points at the free-throw line. The Cards missed five foul shots in the quarter.

East Surry entered the fourth quarter with a slim 38-35 lead, but exploded for 22 points to end the game.

Lambert started the quarter with a banked 3-pointer, but it would be from the charity stripe that the Cardinals did the most damage. In a complete turnaround from the third quarter, East Surry converted 11-of-13 free throws in the quarter, led by Speaks’ seven makes.

Surry Central was out-rebounded in the fourth quarter by Mann and Bethany Clayton of East Surry. Tara Blevins did enter the game late for the Eagles and had two putbacks on the offensive glass. But the East Surry lead was too great, and the Eagles were handed their first loss.

Both the Cardinals and Eagles play on December 19, with East Surry hosting West Stokes and Surry Central traveling to Carver.

Alea Doby of Surry Central charges into the lane to face East Surry's Madison Bowman. Cardinal Morgan Smith takes aim for a 3-pointer in the third quarter of East Surry's 60-49 victory over Surry Central. Golden Eagle Savanah Atkins jockey's for position with East Surry's Kalia Speaks. Dasia Lambert led East Surry with 18 points in the Cardinals' victory over Surry Central.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

