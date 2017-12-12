Greyhounds dominate Quad meet

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The North Surry Greyhounds wrestling team walked out of East Surry High School with a perfect record for the night, defeating three other schools in a span of four hours.

The quad match featured the host East Surry Cardinals, Starmount Rams, R.J. Reynolds Demons, and the Hounds.

North Surry finished 3-0 on the night, followed by Starmount at 2-1, East Surry at 1-2, and Reynolds 0-3.

The night’s first pairings saw East Surry against Starmount and North Surry taking on Reynolds.

The Cardinals suffered losses in both the 220-pound and heavyweight class to open the match. Austin Vernon put the Cards on the board with a first period pin in 113.

Vernon was joined by Kaleb Tilley (126), Joe Becker (160), and Bryan Salgado (170) as the only East Surry wrestlers to add to the team’s total. East fell to the Rams 54-24 to open the night.

North Surry took on Reynolds on the other mat in what would be the closest match of the night for the Hounds.

The Hounds and Demons traded wins in the early contests, and it wasn’t until a forfeit win at 126 that North Surry pulled ahead. The Greyhounds proceeded to win 126, 132, 138, 145, and 152 to take a 41-18 lead.

Reynolds went on a run of their own, winning the next three contests. The lead was too much, however, and the Greyhounds got the victory by a score of 45-34.

The next set of matches saw the two Surry County teams face each other, while the Demons and Rams did battle on the other mat.

This time, it took until 132-pound weight class for the Hounds to pull away. Toby Pyles’ late pin started a chain reaction, with North Surry picking up the next three victories. First round pins by both Becker and Mitchell Edwards would be the only two victories for the Cardinals after 132, giving North Surry a 51-30 victory.

North Surry put its streak on the line against Starmount, who defeated Reynolds in the night’s second match. Meanwhile, East Surry and Reynolds each looked for their first team win of the evening.

The Greyhounds didn’t wast time trading victories in the early going, winning the first four contests. After dropping 132, North Surry took a 40-6 lead by winning three straight. The Rams did fight back, but weren’t able to win consecutive matches.

North Surry won its third and final match of the evening 55-21.

East Surry was assisted in its third match due to three early forfeits by Reynolds. But the Cards made quick work of their opponents in a number of their victories. A third period was only needed three times in the match.

Of the 14 weight classes, the Demons were only able to win three times when the match went two sets or fewer. The Cardinals won their first match of the night 51-30.

Both East and North Surry will be in action on December 16 at North Surry High School.

East Surry’s Travis Dalton tries to escape a hold from North Surry’s Toby Pyles. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_0148.jpg East Surry’s Travis Dalton tries to escape a hold from North Surry’s Toby Pyles. Cory Smith | The News Reed Walker spins the Starmount representative of the 145-pound weight class before attempting to set up a pinning combination. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_0295.jpg Reed Walker spins the Starmount representative of the 145-pound weight class before attempting to set up a pinning combination. Cory Smith | The News Mitchell Edwards holds a headlock on his opponent from R.J. Reynolds in the 195-pound weight class. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_0328.jpg Mitchell Edwards holds a headlock on his opponent from R.J. Reynolds in the 195-pound weight class. Cory Smith | The News Quinn Walker of North Surry hoists East Surry’s Adrian Caro in their 138-pound weight class battle. Walker emerged victories and helped his team defeat the Cardinals 51-30. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_0262.jpg Quinn Walker of North Surry hoists East Surry’s Adrian Caro in their 138-pound weight class battle. Walker emerged victories and helped his team defeat the Cardinals 51-30. Cory Smith | The News

North Surry records victories over East Surry, Starmount, and R.J. Reynolds

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith