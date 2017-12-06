Lady Cards run past Elks

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A five-point loss on the road to Surry Central on Tuesday left a bad taste in the mouth of the East Surry Lady Cards. However, the ladies left their own gym Wednesday feeling much sweeter following a 29-point victory over Elkin.

Much like the boys’ game later that night, the Lady Cards weren’t able to pull away until the second quarter.

The Cardinals took a quick 4-0 advantage off a quick bucket and immediate steal for the second. But Elkin would tie the game at four and keep it close for the rest of the quarter.

Coach Caleb Gilley’s squad was awarded a number of second-chance opportunities due to its presence on the glass. One possession in the first quarter saw East Surry take five perimeter shots.

Seeing that the outside shots weren’t falling, Cardinal Bethany Clayton began pounding the inside. Clayton either converted on a layup or was fouled in the process, scoring six of her 14 points in the opening quarter.

Morgan Smith was the distributor for the ladies in red, finding Clayton and Dasia Lambert on the baseline for open shots. Smith added three points as well in the first quarter.

A trio of Elkin players kept the game close, with Kyley Cook, Audrey Jennings, and Chloe Osborne each scoring four. East Surry led 15-12 after a quarter of play.

The Cardinals took over in the second eight minutes of play, scoring 23 points to the Elks’ nine. Clayton began the quarter by going coast-to-coast and didn’t stop there. Clayton and Smith pushed the pace of the game and when they weren’t able to pound the lane, they found Katlyn Creed on the outside for a jump shot.

Not even halftime was enough to slow East Surry down. Despite Osborne opening the half with a corner 3-pointer, East would score the next 19 points uninterrupted. Lambert recorded the first six on back-to-back-to-back jumpers.

Madison Bowman and Sheridan Kraft both made their scoring debuts in the quarter, with Gilley opting to keep a number of starters on the bench. East Surry held a 57-30 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Cards slowed the game down in the final quarter of play. Clayton, Creed, and Lambert sat for most of the quarter as East maintained their advantage to win 72-43.

Clayton led the Cardinals with 14, followed by Lambert and Smith with 12.

Osborne led the Elks with 18 points, followed by freshman Jennings with 13.

