Cardinal boys steamroll Elkin

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A closely-contested first quarter quickly got out of hand in the East Surry Cardinals’ 78-47 victory over the Elkin Buckin’ Elks.

The Cardinals were able to put nearly 80 points on the board without a single 3-point field goal. The home team pounded the ball inside and scored in transition in the 31-point blowout.

Neither team gained a clear advantage in the first quarter of play. Jaylen Mayes struck first for the Elks nearly a minute into the game. It wasn’t until the six-minute mark that John Marion gave East Surry its first points of the evening.

The Cardinals didn’t waste a lot of time on offense once they got started. Jefferson Boaz grabbed a defensive rebound and heaved it to Marion down court. Marion attacked the basket and was fouled. The ensuing free throws put East on top.

A pair of free throws from Tevin Harris and a made basket by Austin Longworth actually gave Elkin an 8-7 lead with just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter. This lead would soon vanish, as the Cardinals dominated much of the remaining three quarters.

East Surry got a number of second-chance shots below the basket, thanks to a strong offensive rebounding performance all around. Austin Pardue and Boaz both got their start on the stat sheet with put-backs in the opening quarter.

The slim 4-point margin held by East Surry would soon explode due to a 26-point quarter by the Cards. Colby Guy and Marion led the Cardinals’ up-tempo offense on a 10-0 run to start the quarter.

Elkin scored following a timeout at 5:56, but would again surrender a scoring streak to East Surry. Quincy Smith had five points in the Cards’ 12-2 run, including three made free throws.

East Surry went into halftime with a 42-28 lead following a last-minute surge by Elkin.

The biggest run of the game came at the beginning of the third quarter. A true team effort by East Surry turned a 42-28 lead into a 55-28 lead. In that span, six different Cardinals scored.

Elkin was able to break the streak with a long 2-pointer from Longworth almost four minutes into the quarter. Elkin would outscore the Cardinals 12-6 in the final four minutes of play, but the damage had already been done.

Tanner Sturdivant made a 3-pointer to open the quarter for the Elks. Sturdivant’s field goal would be one of two field goals made by the Elks in the final quarter, with the next not coming until there were two minutes remaining.

The Cardinals scored 12 straight following the Elks’ three. Once again, six Cardinal players scored in the quarter, including Zeke Bruner and Stephen Gosnell with their first points of the night.

Boaz led East Surry with 23 points, followed by Marion with 13 and Quincy Smith with 7. All 12 Cardinals scored in the contest.

Elkin was lead by Longworth with 10 points, followed by eight from Brandon Loredo and both Joe Gallion and Harris with six.

http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_esmbb3.jpg East Surry sophomore Dillon Mosley (20) looks for a way to the basket against Elkin defender Beau Burgess during Wednesday night’s game in Pilot Mountain. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_esmbb1.jpg East Surry sophomore Dillon Mosley (20) looks for a way to the basket against Elkin defender Beau Burgess during Wednesday night’s game in Pilot Mountain. Cory Smith | The News Elkin’s Tanner Sturdivant (2) gets a shot off against East Surry defender Colby Guy during Wednesday night’s win for the Cardinals. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_esmbb2.jpg Elkin’s Tanner Sturdivant (2) gets a shot off against East Surry defender Colby Guy during Wednesday night’s win for the Cardinals. Cory Smith | The News

All 12 Cardinals scored to complete the season sweep of Elkin

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith