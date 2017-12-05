Sharpshooting keeps Lady Eagles perfect

DOBSON — Surry Central prevailed over county foe East Surry in a tightly contested game in which the lead changed dozens of times.

Neither team let the other pull away, no matter how momentum shifted. Though the Lady Eagles would ultimately emerge victorious by a 49-44 margin, it was not without great resistance from the Lady Cardinals.

Bethany Clayton and Katlyn Creed outscored the Eagles in the first quarter, totaling nine combined points to their opponents’ eight.

Central quickly diminished the 9-2 East Surry lead with back-to-back layups from Hannah Beasley and Joley Cabe. The Eagles went on a 6-2 run to end the quarter only down by three.

Both teams tallied most of their points in the second quarter, with the slight edge going to Surry Central. Five different Eagle players scored at least two points in the quarter for a total of 17.

The first lead for the home team was at 18-17, following a pair of 3-pointers from Taylor Cochran. Central also made it to the foul line much more in the second quarter than in the first for some free points.

Clayton was held scoreless in the second, but the slack was picked up by her teammates. Creed added another 3-pointer, as did Sheridan Kraft. The margin at halftime was a single point in favor of the Eagles.

The third quarter continued the trend of trading baskets. At one point, East Surry gained a five-point lead after a three from Madison Bowman, but it was quickly reduced to zero by Cabe and the Eagles.

Clayton was the only other Cardinal to score in the third quarter, tallying seven points. Cabe was the only Eagle to make a field goal, with the other points in the quarter coming from the stripe.

Entering the fourth quarter with a one-point lead, Cochran caught the Cards off-guard with a steal on the opening in-bounds pass.

The final quarter took much longer than the others due to most of it being spent on the free-throw line. Both squads were in the bonus for most of the quarter.

What the game came down to was who made their free throws. East Surry had 13 shots from the charity stripe in the quarter, and only made four.

The Eagles attempted 16 free throws and made nine. Though it came down to the wire, Surry Central pulled out its third straight win of the season, 49-44.

Surry Central puts its winning streak record on the line against R.J. Reynolds on Friday night, while the Cardinals (1-3) look to end their three-game skid against Elkin tonight.

Claire Via of Surry Central takes Madison Bowman off the dribble in the Eagles’ 49-44 victory over East Surry. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_www1.jpg Claire Via of Surry Central takes Madison Bowman off the dribble in the Eagles’ 49-44 victory over East Surry. Cory Smith | The News Dasia Lambert directs traffic for the Cardinals while taking on Joley Cabe of Surry Central. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_www2.jpg Dasia Lambert directs traffic for the Cardinals while taking on Joley Cabe of Surry Central. Cory Smith | The News Bethany Clayton, seen here dribbling past Central’s Hannah Beasley, led East Surry with 13 points. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_www3.jpg Bethany Clayton, seen here dribbling past Central’s Hannah Beasley, led East Surry with 13 points. Cory Smith | The News

A combined 31 points from Cochran and Cabe move SC to 3-0

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

