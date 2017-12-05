Boaz leads Cards in comeback win

DOBSON — If you’re not a fan of teeter-totters, then the Surry Central versus East Surry varsity boys basketball game on Tuesday night probably wasn’t for you.

It would be the Cardinals who walked away with a nine-point victory, 58-49 over the Golden Eagles, but not after a back-and-forth affair that came down to the final minute.

Despite leading all scorers with 27 points, East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz was limited in the first quarter due to foul trouble. The sophomore scored the first two points for the Cards, but picked up two fouls in the first four minutes of play, sending him to the bench.

The Eagles took advantage in the absence of Boaz, taking a 16-8 lead in the first quarter. Of the 16 first-quarter points, 11 came from either inside the paint or from the free-throw line.

The second quarter was an entirely different story for the Cardinals. With the exception of a layup and trip to the charity stripe for Brandon Norman, East Surry dominated the scoring for the next eight minutes of play.

Boaz returned to the floor and went off for 12 points. No other Cardinal scored more than nine in the game.

A 21-12 lead for the home team was vanquished and replaced by a 26-21 East Surry lead. A basket by Kevin Montero ended the 14-0 Cardinal run. The halftime score was 28-23 in favor of the Cardinals.

The tide turned a second time in the third quarter, with Surry Central taking command once again. A 3-pointer from Norman capped off a 7-2 run by the Eagles that tied the game at 30.

Norman had eight points in the quarter, combined with six from Dakota Sumner, five from Mason Wood and a pair from Noah Cox. The Eagles outscored East Surry 21-8 in the quarter and appeared to be in control going to the final period of play.

Limited to a single bucket in the third quarter, Boaz exploded for 11 in the fourth. The forward hit a trio of 3-pointers to pull his team back into a 47-all tie.

Surry Central’s shots just weren’t falling in the game’s final minutes, and East Surry came from behind to win in the fourth quarter for the second game in a row. The Eagles were outscored 12-2 in the final 90 seconds, giving the Cardinals the victory by a 58-49 margin.

East moves to 4-0 on the season and will host Elkin tonight. The Eagles fall to 0-3 and will travel to R.J. Reynolds on December 8.

Surry Central’s Nolan McMillen takes a fast break up the court for the Eagles. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_mmm1.jpg Surry Central’s Nolan McMillen takes a fast break up the court for the Eagles. Cory Smith | The News East Surry point guard Colby Guy speeds past a Golden Eagle defender in the second quarter of the Cardinals’ 58-49 victory. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_mmm2.jpg East Surry point guard Colby Guy speeds past a Golden Eagle defender in the second quarter of the Cardinals’ 58-49 victory. Cory Smith | The News

Sophomore drops 27 on Central in East’s 58-49 win

By Cory Smith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

