Greyhounds rule all-WPAC team

North Surry had its best season of volleyball in five years, reaching the West Regional final before losing in four sets at West Iredell to end the season at 29-2. It wasn’t a bad year at Forbush, either. The Lady Falcons lost only to North Surry in conference play, and racked up 21 wins and a trip to the second round.

West Stokes won 19 times and reached the second round as well, while Surry Central made a return to the postseason after a miserable 2016 campaign.

All of these schools were represented when the 2017 All-Western Piedmont Athletic Conference team was announced following the completion of the WPAC Tournament final back on Oct. 18. Five North Surry players joined four from Forbush, three from West Stokes, two from Surry Central and one each from Walkertown and Atkins on the 16-player All-Conference squad, and several others received honorable mention.

North Surry’s Mikaela Johnson was named as Conference Player of the Year for the second year in a row, while North Surry’s Shane Slate added another Coach of the Year plaque to several he already owns — the Lady Hounds have now won nine consecutive WPAC volleyball titles under his leadership.

Two-thirds of the Forbush starting lineup and five-sixth of North Surry’s were on the All-Conference team. Representing the Lady Hounds were Johnson, Paige Sizemore, Dixie Fulk, Martha Holt and Evann Shelnutt. The Lady Falcons were represented by Parkley Hennings, Colby Crater, Mackenzie Fulk and Ebony Williams.

For West Stokes, Rachel Delcamp, Abigail Gordon and Mackenzie Parker got the nod. Surry Central was represented by Taylor Coe and Brooke Snow. Lindsey McKinney of Walkertown and Lauren Bowman of Atkins rounded out the team.

North Surry was the only team not represented on the honorable mention list. Surry Central led the way there, with Ema Coe, Abigail Johnson and Jenna Simpson all making the HM All-Conference list. Camryn Doub and Cathryn Prim of Forbush joined them, along with Sierra Hawk and Kelsey Wolfington of Walkertown, Lauren Johnson and Madeline Newsome of West Stokes and Yaishira Freytes of Carver.

Awards were presented to all of the athletes and their achievements recognized following the conference tournament championship match. North Surry also received the regular-season and tournament plaques, and the All-Tournament team was recognized as well. Sizemore was the tournament MVP, and she was joined on the All-Tournament team by Central’s Taylor Coe, Taylor Cunningham of West Stokes, Williams and Mackenzie Fulk of Forbush, and by Lady Greyhounds Dixie Fulk and Holt.

Members of the WPAC All-Tournament volleyball team for 2017 included: (from left) MVP Paige Sizemore, Martha Holt and Dixie Fulk of North Surry; Mackenzie Fulk and Ebony Williams of Forbush, Taylor Cunningham of West Stokes and Taylor Coe of Surry Central. North Surry senior Mikaela Johnson was named as the WPAC Player of the Year for 2017.

