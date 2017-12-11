Reader impressed with film, Rees

To the Editor,

Last week my family and I gathered in front of our TV set to watch Bill Hayes’ presentation of “The Real Mayberry.” Surprise, surprise — it was well-written combined with excellent photography and an extraordinary verbal presentation.

But what was most noteworthy was the long past due recognition of Mr. Gene Rees for his outstanding community service on the individual and corporate levels. Gene will render assistance whenever and wherever needed. He is indeed the dynamic engine that has placed the “Granite City” back on the road to prosperity.

Thank you Mr. Bill Hayes and thank you Gene Rees.

Monroe Donathan

Mount Airy