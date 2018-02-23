Barter’s past preview of future?

To the Editor,
Being a native of Mount Airy, I have followed the possible addition of the Batter Theatre to the town. With the very real possibility of a substantial increase to the town’s tax rates to fund this project, I think that the past financial performance of the Batter Theatre should be considered.
After reviewing the Barter’s federal tax returns for the past four years I believe that the town should look are these facts.
Barter Foundation, IRS Form 990 (source www.guidestar.org), Line 19 Revenue less expenses:
2013 minus $861,000
2014 minus $1,054,000
2015 minus $1,148,000
2016 plus $7,000
With losses averaging over a million dollars per year for three of the last four years and a fourth year with a profit of only $7,000, is the Batter a good partner for Mount Airy?
Mike Forrest
Wytheville, Virginia