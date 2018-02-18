Barter represents chance for growth

To the Editor,

Hi, I’m Bill DiPretoro and I live at 610 N Main St – I’ve only been in Mount Airy for 12 years and I have a funny last name so maybe that disqualifies me in the eyes of some, but maybe I bring a new perspective. I have a successful property management business here in town and I know a lot about real estate values. I also come into contact every day with people struggling to make ends meet.

I think it is incumbent upon the leaders of our community to do what we can to improve our area and become as prosperous and forward thinking as possible. That will make it easier to pay firefighters and others who may deserve more. The more thriving our little corner of the world is, the more opportunities there will be for everyone and anyone including those who need a hand up. Remember, it’s a fact that a rising tide lifts all boats.

I understand that change is hard for most people – it’s human nature really; it is called the “normalcy bias.” But, I feel as if Mount Airy is at a critical fork in the road. You’ve done a terrific job reinventing the town after all the jobs left. Tanya has worked tirelessly to rebrand our town as a tourist destination for Andy Griffith memorabilia, festivals of all kinds, and of course music and the arts.

My concern is that eventually the driving force of Tanya and the draw of Andy Griffith will wane and we need to have additional reasons for people to come here and spend their money. I think the Barter is the prefect partner to create the synergy to really bring Mount Airy up to another level.

I believe the people from the Barter when they say they want to work in cooperation with the things we are already doing that are successful and they want to add to and become part of our community. What they bring and what we already are and have here, will make a great symbiotic relationship. The new and the old helping to bring even more people to our town with cross over to all the different venues.

The Barter has even said that one of their marketing strategies is to package hotel rooms, restaurants, other attractions, etc., along with theater tickets. They have a track record of being a terrific community partner in Abingdon. If I remember correctly, there have been three tax reductions and no tax increases in Abingdon in the last 25 years for those who keep talking about how high this will make our taxes go up. Their tax rate is 28 cents per $100 of assessed vs. our current 48 cents. I believe they said they are responsible for a third of the revenue that comes in to their town. They only receive $60,000 a year from the state of Virginia for those who keep saying that they are “heavily” subsidized by their state.

Hardly an important part of a company who has a budget in the $8-10 million range. They currently have a fund balance of over $3 million even after having just completed the renovation of several buildings and having built a brand new 500 seat theater, which, by the way, should give us comfort that they know what they are doing on the construction side of the equation as well.

In my opinion it is insulting to the Barter to act as if they are not telling us the truth, that they are only looking out for themselves and that a few people here, most of whom have no experience in financial or economic growth matters, know better than they do. They have a national brand and they have stayed in business for 85 years. Most business owners know how hard that can be but they’ve done it.

I would like to request that over the next two weeks the commissioners, the mayor, the city government, the economic development council and any other entity who can, put some visible effort into additional ways to fund this project. All I’ve heard are inflated cost numbers and worst case revenue scenarios to try to scuttle this very important opportunity for a brighter future for Mount Airy.

We are already getting a 75 percent discount by taking advantage of the tax credits. Who among us wouldn’t try their darnedest to find a way to purchase something of real value if they only had to pay ¼ of what it would normally cost? Personally I am always looking for “value!” What about asking for help and/or looking into partnerships with places like: The Gold Leaf Foundation, the county, additional grants that I have heard may be available, a capital campaign, the state of North Carolina, etc!!

I believe it is wrong and irresponsible of certain people to try to find a way to show that we can’t afford this instead of leading and trying to find a way we can! I think the cost of not doing this far outweighs the risk associated with doing it! Especially when you factor in the money already spent and the fact that it is very likely that the hotel will not get built if we turn this great opportunity down.

It’s not plausible that a better fit or anything for that matter, will come along before the June 30 deadline which will mean that all the money already spent and the money we will have to spend to tear the property down will have been wasted. I hate waste! There are a lot of faithful people in our area, how about if we all take a step in faith together and say yes to partnering with the Barter to make our town even better!

Bill DiPretoro

Mount Airy