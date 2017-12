John Phillips, age 60, of Westfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 1, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m Burial will follow in the Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.