Maranatha! Come Lord Jesus!

The second part of Advent turns from Isaiah to the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. This time is the last eight days before Christmas Day. These days are my favorite. I get caught up in all of the images which foreshadowed the life and the ministry of Christ. The gospel passages are all from the first chapters of Mathew and Luke. The Old Testament passage prefigures the events that led up to the birth of our Savior. The psalmist tells us to be still and know. Be still for a moment and come to know your Lord.

I give you the passage citations with a comment.

Dec 17 Gen 49, 8-10; Mt 1, 1-17. We read genealogies. Jesus is a descendent of Abraham thru David. Jesus is the fulfillment of God’s promises to Israel (Jacob).

Dec 18 Jer 23, 5-8; Mat 1, 18-25. He is named Jesus because He will save us from our sins. He

will be called Emmanuel, God-with-us.

Dec 19 Jgs 13, 2-7&24-25; Lk 1, 5-25. The birth of Samson prefigures the birth of John the Baptist. God is working thru history.

Dec 20 Is 7,10-14; Lk 1, 26-38. The angel Gabriel announces to Mary and to all of us that the promise of God is being fulfilled.

Dec 21 Zep 1, 14-18; Lk 1, 39-45. On this the darkest day of the year, we rejoice. God is dancing with His people. John the Baptist is dancing in the womb.

Dec 22 Sm 1, 24-28& 2, 1-8; Lk 1,46-56. Hannah exults the Lord. Mary exults the greatness of the Lord. The women sing because within them the salvation of humanity is being enfleshed.

Dec 23 Mal 3, 1-4, 23-24. Malachi ends the Isaiah ends the Jewish Testament with a prophecy of a messenger. The messenger, John the Baptist, is born and the New Testament begins.

Dec 24 II Sam 7, 1-16; Lk 1, 67-79. Zechariah sings the praises of the Lord. His eyes fall on His son and he sees the one who comes to prepare the way of the Lord.

O come, O come Emmanuel is the song to sing during these eight days. Each verse of this song is an antiphon associated with each day.

Maranatha! O come, O come Emmanuel!

