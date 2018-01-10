SCC Offering Wellness Classes

In the spirit of the new year, Surry Community College is offering several classes in January with a focus on wellness to help students achieve their health and fitness goals.

Yoga classes will be offered for those looking to relax, stretch and rejuvenate in the new year. The class is suited for anyone with tired muscles or low energy looking for a fun and healthy way to improve. Two classes began Jan. 8 and will be held each Monday through May 7 in Room J-115 on Surry’s campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Students can attend the class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Advance registration and payment of $65 are required. Yoga mats not provided.

Active runners looking to take their performance to new heights can also join Surry’s six-week Yoga for Runners course specifically designed with the cardio enthusiast in mind. Participants will learn how yoga can increase range of motion, improve balance and strength and train their breathing to support optimal cardio performance. The class will be held each Thursday, Jan. 18 through Feb. 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room J-115 on Surry’s campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Advance registration and payment of $30 are required.

Call (336) 386-3618 for more information or to register for any of Surry’s upcoming wellness classes.