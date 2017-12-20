SCC is in the spirit of giving

The holiday season is often synonymous with a time for giving, and at Surry Community College, the spirit of generosity is thriving.

Students and employees have planned and conducted many recent fundraisers and service projects for various causes including members of Surry’s Technology Services Division. The Technology Services Division is mindful of Surry’s students and community members that may need a little extra help to make their families’ holiday bright.

Each year the division supports local need campaigns. After helping the Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 achieve its Toys for Tots campaign goal in 2016, Technology Services opted to collect toys for the campaign again while also collecting canned goods to donated to the local food bank.

