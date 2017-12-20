Posted on by

SCC is in the spirit of giving


Staff Report

Surry Community College’s Technology Services Division poses with all the donations they collected this holiday season to support the Toys for Tots campaign and the local food bank alongside members of the Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 who came to collect the toys.


The holiday season is often synonymous with a time for giving, and at Surry Community College, the spirit of generosity is thriving.

Students and employees have planned and conducted many recent fundraisers and service projects for various causes including members of Surry’s Technology Services Division. The Technology Services Division is mindful of Surry’s students and community members that may need a little extra help to make their families’ holiday bright.

Each year the division supports local need campaigns. After helping the Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 achieve its Toys for Tots campaign goal in 2016, Technology Services opted to collect toys for the campaign again while also collecting canned goods to donated to the local food bank.

Surry Community College’s Technology Services Division poses with all the donations they collected this holiday season to support the Toys for Tots campaign and the local food bank alongside members of the Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 who came to collect the toys.
http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IT-Salvation-Army_FALL2017-PRINT-2.jpgSurry Community College’s Technology Services Division poses with all the donations they collected this holiday season to support the Toys for Tots campaign and the local food bank alongside members of the Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 who came to collect the toys.

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:02 am |    

Cookie contest to raise dough for charity

Cookie contest to raise dough for charity
6:03 pm |    

Donna Fargo recovering from stroke

Donna Fargo recovering from stroke
8:30 pm |    

Central art students spruce up library

Central art students spruce up library
comments powered by Disqus