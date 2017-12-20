Running in the Snow

Santa has a chat with Mount Airy Commissioner Steve Yokeley and parks and recreation director Catrina Alexander before the Rosy Cheeks 5K began.

The Ninth Annual Rosy Cheeks 5K begins with hundreds of participants taking off in the snow.

Samuel Haynes, 18, was first to cross the finish line. He made it in 17:58.5 minutes.

Overall female winners were, center, Martina Banas, age 12, with a first place time of 22:32.0; right, Alma Rodriguez with a second place time of 24:32.2; and left, Amber Horton, with a third place time of 25:02.4.

Leo Horton won best male costume in the children’s division. He is pictured with his mom, Amber Horton.

Doug Brunner and Greg White are ready to race. Brunner, left, placed second in the men older than 70 category and also won best overall male costume after removing his jacket to give a perfect portrayal of Santa in his underwear.

Summer Jones and Katlin Jones are stunningly turned out in running tutus. Summer brought a princess doll to contribute to the toy drive and Katlin has a box of trucks to add to the stash.

Runners register for Rosy Cheeks 5K and present their registration fee, an unwrapped toy for the Mount Airy Police Department Christmas toy drive.

Santa greets runners as they register.

Runners begin to congregate at the starting line.

Runners at the starting line are ready to run.

And they’re off!

Santa greets runners at the finish line where they are rewarded with a candy cane.

Beside the award ceremonies, a couple of guys build a snowman.