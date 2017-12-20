Santa letters coming in Sunday’s News

Christmas is a season that touches us all, but none more so than the children. As is evident in these Letters to Santa we here at the Mount Airy News have had the pleasure to work on. We’ve found reading these letters from the children of our communities, the true meaning of the season.

In a touching display we find that a lot of children aren’t thinking of themselves this year. Rather they are thinking of their Mothers and Fathers and wishing for nothing more than happiness for those that they love. This is a true reminder that in todays world of technology, social networking and fast paced living that the importance of caring for one another has never been more strong.

The Mount Airy News is proud to be publishing these sweet and joyful letters to Old Saint Nick this coming Sunday in the Mount Airy News and we hope that you enjoy reading them as much as we did.

From The Mount Airy News to all of you at home we wish you a happy holiday.

Katelyn Goins is working on Letters to Santa to meet the Sunday deadlines. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_20171219_161127.jpg Katelyn Goins is working on Letters to Santa to meet the Sunday deadlines.