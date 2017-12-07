SCC students visit O’Keeffe exhibit

Surry Community College Associate in Fine Arts and Art Appreciation students recently visited the Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern exhibition at Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem.

“The exhibition explored how O’Keeffe’s modern sensibility saturated her art, her homes, and her carefully fashioned public and private personas,” the school said of the trip. Alongside key paintings and photographs of her at various points in her career, the exhibit displayed O’Keeffe’s garments considered an extension of her art.

Surry Art Instructor Anna-Olivia Sisk explained that it’s important for students to take trips outside of the classroom to observe the work of famous artists.

“If you are interested in learning about and creating art, then you need to observe it in real life,” Sisk said. “Seeing artwork in real life is a very different experience from seeing it in a textbook or on a computer screen. The students get to see the true colors, texture and actual size of the work.”

Students who attended the trip are Xy-Za Baldillo of East Bend, Callie Dinkins of East Bend, Caitlin Hiatt of Pilot Mountain, Lane Roundy of Mount Airy, Levi Roundy of Mount Airy, Lauren Shore of Boonville, Anthony Shumate of Dobson, and Alexis Whitaker of Jonesville.

Surry offers many fine arts courses each semester, and offers the option of obtaining an associate in fine arts in visual arts degree for those interested in pursuing artistic programs at a higher educational level. The fine arts degree provides graduates with a solid foundation for artistic growth in visual design.

Students enrolled in Surry’s fine arts program learn to problem solve and brainstorm as they create visual design projects and communicate ideas with a wide variety of media.

”Collaborative efforts with skilled artists and individual work produced in well-equipped art studios help Surry students gain the artistic confidence and technical mastery necessary to build their portfolios and continue their art education in competitive programs,” the school said.

Coursework includes a variety of media exploration in both two- and three-dimensional forms.

Registration is open for spring 2018 classes. The deadline to register is Dec. 21. Spring classes will begin Jan. 8. For additional information contact Student Services at (336) 386-3264. To learn more about Surry’s art courses or the Visual Arts degree program, contact Lead Art Instructor Danajean Mabry at (336) 386-3284 or mabryd@surry.edu. Those interested can also follow Surry’s Fine Arts program on Facebook and Instagram @surryfinearts.