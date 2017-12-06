Toys For Tots meeting goals

The Marine Corps League of Surry County, Detachment 1322 and Toys for Tots of Surry County are conducting their 2017 campaign to provide toys for needy children in Surry County.

Local car dealerships have agreed to participate in the annual ‘Fill the Truck’ challenge by collecting toys to fill a truck at their location. Simmons Nissan, Foothill Ford, Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Mount Airy Toyota Scion have their trucks ready and are accepting toys.

The winner of the Truck Challenge gets bragging rights and to keep the Truck Challenge Plaque until next year.

Staff members from Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep pose for a picture. They are, from left, front row, Kristin Walls, Angela Rotenizer, Todd Abbott, Debbie King (Toys for Tots of Surry County coordinator); back row, Jonathan Snow, Norma Snow, Gregg Martin, Pat Scott, Sherry Moore, Bill McHone, Don Coe, Dale Pack, Jorge Martin, Matt Bowman, Grant Thayer http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_0957.jpg Staff members from Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep pose for a picture. They are, from left, front row, Kristin Walls, Angela Rotenizer, Todd Abbott, Debbie King (Toys for Tots of Surry County coordinator); back row, Jonathan Snow, Norma Snow, Gregg Martin, Pat Scott, Sherry Moore, Bill McHone, Don Coe, Dale Pack, Jorge Martin, Matt Bowman, Grant Thayer Mount Airy Toyota Scion employees include, front row, from left, Peyton Williamson, Debbie King (Toys for Tots of Surry County coordinator); back row, Jamie Pack, Mike Hardy, Ryan Williamson, Thomas Williamson, Johnny Savage, Todd Abbott, Matt Wallace, Michael Brinegar, Shirley Jones, Gregg Martin, Norma Snow, Jonathan Snow, Gran Thayer. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_0949.jpg Mount Airy Toyota Scion employees include, front row, from left, Peyton Williamson, Debbie King (Toys for Tots of Surry County coordinator); back row, Jamie Pack, Mike Hardy, Ryan Williamson, Thomas Williamson, Johnny Savage, Todd Abbott, Matt Wallace, Michael Brinegar, Shirley Jones, Gregg Martin, Norma Snow, Jonathan Snow, Gran Thayer. Foothill Ford employees, from left, JR Norman, Gregg Martin, Daryle Radford, Bob King, Cathy Frost, Debbie King (Toys for Tots of Surry County Coordinator), Miguel Flores, Angela Thomas, Israel Williams, Jourdan Lawhon, Robert Sutphin. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_0987.jpg Foothill Ford employees, from left, JR Norman, Gregg Martin, Daryle Radford, Bob King, Cathy Frost, Debbie King (Toys for Tots of Surry County Coordinator), Miguel Flores, Angela Thomas, Israel Williams, Jourdan Lawhon, Robert Sutphin. Simmons Nissan employee are, front row, from left, Wayne Simmons, Mike Shaw; back row, Jonathan Snow, Gregg Martin, Carson Dorsett, Tim Hazelwood, Debbie King (Toys for Tots of Surry County coordinator), Norma Snow, Kyle Waugh, Dwayne Veneable, Grant Thayer. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_0937.jpg Simmons Nissan employee are, front row, from left, Wayne Simmons, Mike Shaw; back row, Jonathan Snow, Gregg Martin, Carson Dorsett, Tim Hazelwood, Debbie King (Toys for Tots of Surry County coordinator), Norma Snow, Kyle Waugh, Dwayne Veneable, Grant Thayer.