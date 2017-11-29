Posted on by

Class of 1948 gathers for lunch


Members of the Mount Airy High School Class of 1948 pose for a photo during a recent luncheon.


Submitted Photo

Enjoying the high school reunion


Submitted Photo

All smiles at the reunion


Submitted Photo

Attending their class reunion at Sagebrush in Mount Airy are, seated, from left, are Eleanor Powell-Hines, Ponell Hines, Juanita Darber, and Sue Sutphin; standing, James Kemp, Robert Holder, Frances Holder and Betty Brown.


Submitted Photo

