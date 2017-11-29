Class of 1948 gathers for lunch

Members of the Mount Airy High School Class of 1948 pose for a photo during a recent luncheon.

Attending their class reunion at Sagebrush in Mount Airy are, seated, from left, are Eleanor Powell-Hines, Ponell Hines, Juanita Darber, and Sue Sutphin; standing, James Kemp, Robert Holder, Frances Holder and Betty Brown.