Maple Grove UMC honors Driggers

Recently Maple Grove UMC selected Marc Driggers as the recipient of the Laity Service of the Year Award for 2017.

Driggers grew up in Mount Airy, graduated from Mount Airy High School, attended Central UMC, and Surry Community College. He is presently employed at Rent A Center in Mount Airy.

Driggers began attending Maple Grove UMC, while dating Kimberly Dianne Hall, whose parents attended the church. He became a member of Maple Grove by profession of faith in 2009

The two were married and have a daughter, Chloe. The Driggers family is active in Maple Grove. Marc Driggers has participated in a number of improvement projects at the church, including the children’s playground, improvements in the church basement, getting the lighted church sign and recently installing security cameras.

He also gives the children’s message during worship each Sunday and helps with children’s church as well. He and Kim, as well as Chloe, are leaders in children’s projects, program and activities at the church and in the community.

Rev. D. W. “Bud” Cameron, minister of the church, in presenting the award to Marc, stated: “The congregation of Maple Grove appreciates Marc, his example of faith and his devotion to this church and all his efforts in behalf of the church.”

The Yadkin Valley District of the United Methodist Church, of which Maple Grove is a part, recently held a District Laity Rally, at which Marc and other recipients of the Laity Service Award from local churches, throughout the district were recognized. They were each presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the District and a lapel pin.

Marc Driggers, center, received Laity Service of the Year Award from Rev. D. W. "Bud" Cameron, while Todd Abbott, left, watches.