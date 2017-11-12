Patterson Marks 72nd birthday

Betty Patterson celebrated her 72nd birthday with family and close friends at the family cabin. The festivities included an old-fashioned weenie roast with all the trimmings and a traditional birthday cake.

Pictured, from left, are Roger Keck, Sarah Shepherd, Cole Mauldin, Taylor Hill, Chris and Misti Mauldin, Doug Shepherd, Betty Patterson (Birthday Girl), Eddie and Sandy Nester, Gaynell Thomas, Linda Puckett, Bethany Shepherd and Donna Keck. Not pictured since he was the photographer: Jared Hembree. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Betsbirthday-1-.jpg Pictured, from left, are Roger Keck, Sarah Shepherd, Cole Mauldin, Taylor Hill, Chris and Misti Mauldin, Doug Shepherd, Betty Patterson (Birthday Girl), Eddie and Sandy Nester, Gaynell Thomas, Linda Puckett, Bethany Shepherd and Donna Keck. Not pictured since he was the photographer: Jared Hembree.