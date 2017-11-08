Posted on by

Who are those masked people?


By Bill Colvard - bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Liz Edwards and Beckie Derrick smile for the camera.


Bill Colvard | The News

Cathy annd Hank Spires


Bill Colvard | The News

Candace and Mac Sammons enjoy a dance.


Bill Colvard | The News

Deanne and Paul Danley enjoy a date night.


Bill Colvard | The News

Jennifer and Jerry Nester


Bill Colvard | The News

Patti and Jerry Taylor enjoy a dance.


Bill Colvard | The News

Meredith Simmons and Pam Yokley


Bill Colvard | The News

Brandt Schotz and Lynn Scholz


Bill Colvard | The News

Elizabeth and Wil Spires


Bill Colvard | The News

Ann and Jim Petelle pose for a photo with Lee Lawson.


Bill Colvard | The News

Brenda and Allen Edwards shag the night away.


Bill Colvard | The News

Ann and Steve Yokeley are join Patti and Jerry Taylor for a photo.


Bill Colvard | The News

Josh Moore and Rachel Nealis arrive for an evening of masked revels.


Bill Colvard | The News

John and Kay Marcaccio embrace the spirit of the evening.


Bill Colvard | The News

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History had its annual fall fundraiser at Cross Country Country Club on Oct. 27.

The event was a black tie masked ball that attracted quite an assorted of costumed party-goers.

