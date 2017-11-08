Who are those masked people?

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History had its annual fall fundraiser at Cross Country Country Club on Oct. 27.

The event was a black tie masked ball that attracted quite an assorted of costumed party-goers.

Liz Edwards and Beckie Derrick smile for the camera.

Bill Colvard | The News

Cathy annd Hank Spires

Bill Colvard | The News

Candace and Mac Sammons enjoy a dance.

Bill Colvard | The News

Deanne and Paul Danley enjoy a date night.

Bill Colvard | The News

Jennifer and Jerry Nester

Bill Colvard | The News

Patti and Jerry Taylor enjoy a dance.

Bill Colvard | The News

Meredith Simmons and Pam Yokley

Bill Colvard | The News

Brandt Schotz and Lynn Scholz

Bill Colvard | The News

Elizabeth and Wil Spires

Bill Colvard | The News

Ann and Jim Petelle pose for a photo with Lee Lawson.

Bill Colvard | The News

Brenda and Allen Edwards shag the night away.

Bill Colvard | The News

Ann and Steve Yokeley are join Patti and Jerry Taylor for a photo.

Bill Colvard | The News

Josh Moore and Rachel Nealis arrive for an evening of masked revels.

Bill Colvard | The News

John and Kay Marcaccio embrace the spirit of the evening.