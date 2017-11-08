Laity Service Award give to Cary Grymes

At Franklin Heights United Methodist Church Homecoming on Oct. 15, it was announced that Mrs. Cary Herbert Grymes was recipient of the Outstanding Laity Service Award for 2017. Cary and her husband, the late Dr. Lloyd Grymes, settled in Mount Airy in the mid-sixties and began attending Franklin Heights United Methodist Church around 1967.

Cary and her husband Lloyd joined Franklin Heights by transfer of membership in 1968. Franklin Heights became the family church and the Grymes family, children Cathy, Dan and Bill grew up in the church and also became members. Dr. Grymes died in 2007, and the children are all grown, married and have left Mount Airy but Cary still is an active and faithful member of Franklin Heights where Cary sings in the choir each Sunday.

Over the years, Cary has been an active member of the United Methodist Women and was honored by that group as Member of the Year in 1985. She has been a member of the choir for over forty years and has served as a member of the Administrative Council for a number of years. She has served on various committees including the Nominating Committee and the Pastor Parrish Relations Committee and has participated in many of the churches projects.

Cary was presented an Outstanding Laity Service Award 2017, by the congregation, in recognition of the valuable services she has rendered and continues to render to Franklin Heights United Methodist Church for nearly fifty years.

Other Laity of the Year honorees selected by churches in the Yadkin Valley District, were recognized along with Cary Grymes at a District Laity Rally at Mt. Tabor UMC in Winston-Salem. Each Honoree was presented with a pin and certificate on that occasion.

Cary recently said: “Franklin Heights UMC has been mighty kind to us over the years. I have seen many come and go, but the church has certainly been a blessing to me and my family for a half- century.”

Rev. Bud Cameron, minister of the church, responded by saying: “Franklin Heights UMC has been richly blessed by having the Grymes family as a part of the church family and having Cary as an active member of the church all these years.”

From left are Paula Hamlin, lay leader; Cary Grymes, recipient; Rev. D. W. “Bud” Cameron, minister http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_0655.jpg From left are Paula Hamlin, lay leader; Cary Grymes, recipient; Rev. D. W. “Bud” Cameron, minister Submitted Photo