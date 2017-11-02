Student career fair at Northern

On Thursday, Oct. 26, 225 students from Surry County, Carroll County and Mount Airy City schools participated in a career fair at Northern Hospital where they had the opportunity to experience some hands-on training and demonstrations in 13 areas of interest.
A Mount Airy News story on Oct. 27 provides the details of that fair. Here are some additional photos of the students exploring their career options.
A group of Carroll County High School students fill out applications for Northern Hospital as part of a Student Career Fair on Oct. 26.
Breanna Nelson and Elizabeth Carson are supervised by Daniel Combs, RN, as they get a hands-on introduction to emergency medicine.
During a section on respiratory therapy, Jenny Childress, RRT, explains to North Surry student Marissa Smith the proper way to intubate a patient.
Tiana Shuff assists Dr. Mark Appler with a colonoscopy. They watch the procedure unfold on a screen.
Jennifer Maldonado of East Surry tries on the lead apron worn by persons giving x-rays.
Tiana Shuff is being suited up by Kitty Horton, RN, in the protective suit worn in infectious medicine.
Beverly Davis discusses a career in the laboratory with a group of East Surry students.
Carroll County High students fill out applications under the supervision of Debbie Johnson, RN, nursing instructor for Carroll County High, Matt Linville, Northern Hospital foundation, and Tina Beasley,