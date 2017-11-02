Student career fair at Northern

On Thursday, Oct. 26, 225 students from Surry County, Carroll County and Mount Airy City schools participated in a career fair at Northern Hospital where they had the opportunity to experience some hands-on training and demonstrations in 13 areas of interest.

A Mount Airy News story on Oct. 27 provides the details of that fair. Here are some additional photos of the students exploring their career options.

A group of Carroll County High School students fill out applications for Northern Hospital as part of a Student Career Fair on Oct. 26. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Hospital-11.jpg A group of Carroll County High School students fill out applications for Northern Hospital as part of a Student Career Fair on Oct. 26. Bill Colvard | The News Breanna Nelson and Elizabeth Carson are supervised by Daniel Combs, RN, as they get a hands-on introduction to emergency medicine. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Hospital-1.jpg Breanna Nelson and Elizabeth Carson are supervised by Daniel Combs, RN, as they get a hands-on introduction to emergency medicine. Bill Colvard | The News During a section on respiratory therapy, Jenny Childress, RRT, explains to North Surry student Marissa Smith the proper way to intubate a patient. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Hospital-2.jpg During a section on respiratory therapy, Jenny Childress, RRT, explains to North Surry student Marissa Smith the proper way to intubate a patient. Bill Colvard | The News Tiana Shuff assists Dr. Mark Appler with a colonoscopy. They watch the procedure unfold on a screen. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Hospital-5.jpg Tiana Shuff assists Dr. Mark Appler with a colonoscopy. They watch the procedure unfold on a screen. Bill Colvard | The News Jennifer Maldonado of East Surry tries on the lead apron worn by persons giving x-rays. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Hospital-6.jpg Jennifer Maldonado of East Surry tries on the lead apron worn by persons giving x-rays. Bill Colvard | The News Tiana Shuff is being suited up by Kitty Horton, RN, in the protective suit worn in infectious medicine. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Hospital-7.jpg Tiana Shuff is being suited up by Kitty Horton, RN, in the protective suit worn in infectious medicine. Bill Colvard | The News Beverly Davis discusses a career in the laboratory with a group of East Surry students. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Hospital-8.jpg Beverly Davis discusses a career in the laboratory with a group of East Surry students. Bill Colvard | The News Carroll County High students fill out applications under the supervision of Debbie Johnson, RN, nursing instructor for Carroll County High, Matt Linville, Northern Hospital foundation, and Tina Beasley, http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Hospital-10.jpg Carroll County High students fill out applications under the supervision of Debbie Johnson, RN, nursing instructor for Carroll County High, Matt Linville, Northern Hospital foundation, and Tina Beasley, Bill Colvard | The News