Goblins and Ghouls invade Main Street

Costume judging by the Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park gazebo capped off the festivities.
Bill Colvard | The News
A large crowd of trick-or-treaters watch the costume contest judging. The 5-to-8-year-old category is about to be judged.
Bill Colvard | The News
Several dogs showed up in costumes, along with this lone hat-wearing chicken who was surprisingly unfazed by the crowds.
Bill Colvard | The News
Jack Skellington presides over a freak October snowstorm outside Bark and Meow Co. Pet Shop.
Bill Colvard | The News
Jasmine and Aladdin are at the head of a long line to score candy from Fabric Menagerie.
Bill Colvard | The News
Alma Garcia, Giovanni Rico and Alexander Rico do some trick-or-treating on Main Street.
Bill Colvard | The News
A renegade pirate, a large spider and a crazy cat lady pass out candy at the entrance of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.
Bill Colvard | The News
Kate, the GoldenDoodle enjoys the festivities.
Bill Colvard | The News
North Main Street was closed to vehicular traffic from Pine Street to Independence Boulevard on Halloween from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in anticipation of hordes of goblins, ghouls, witches, wizards and assorted trick-or-treaters.
