SCC students receive SECU scholarship

Two Surry Community College students were recently awarded the “People Helping People” scholarship established by the State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation to assist students across North Carolina in obtaining their educational goals.

Hunter Maines and Brenan Simmons each received a two-year $5,000 scholarship.

Maines is a 2017 graduate of Alleghany High School. While in high school, Maines maintained a 4.0 grade point average and was active in many extracurricular activities. He was a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, BETA Club, the Spirit Club, and Cornerstone Christian Youth. Maines was also voted Most Valuable Player on Alleghany’s varsity golf team, and was named All-Conference all four years on the team. Maines will use the SECU scholarship to complete an Associate in Arts at Surry, and plans to transfer after completing his degree to study business at Appalachian State University or University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Maines hopes to eventually return to the community in which he grew up as an entrepreneur to give back to the area and help it grow.

Simmons is a 2016 graduate of Mount Airy High School. With a passion for performing arts, Simmons spent his high school days as an active member of the marching band and chorus. He has a deep love for the community in which he is from, and is an active member of the Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department. While at Surry, Simmons will use the SECU scholarship to obtain an Associate in Arts degree. After graduating, Simmons hopes to transfer to University of North Carolina at Asheville to major in music with a focus on guitar.

Surry Community College’s Financial Aid Office assists many students with finding the funds necessary to pursue an education by helping them find valuable scholarships like the SECU Foundation’s “People Helping People” scholarship. Contact Surry’s Financial Aid Office at (336) 386-3264 for more information.

