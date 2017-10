News from Garden Gate

Garden Gate Garden Club officers for 2017-2018 are, from left, Nanci Jo Goad, vice president; Dianne Koch, membership chair; Mary Fawcett, president; Judy Rhoden, secretary; and Kelly Merritt, treasurer.

Garden Gate Garden Club members met at Trinity Episcopal Church on Tuesday, Oct. 17, to decorate holiday pumpkins with succulents. Anne Webb (left) and Alice Connolly are pictured.