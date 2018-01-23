Library photography contest taking entries

The Northwestern Regional Library will be holding its annual traveling photography soon.

The event will take place on April 10 at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain.

The contest is open to all registered patrons of the member libraries of Northwestern Regional Library System. A person may register for a library card at any branch library in Surry, Allegany, Stokes, or Yadkin counties.

All submitted images must be created using film or a digital camera. Categories include color, black and white, digitally altered and abstract. The contest is open to youths ages 5-17 and adults.

“This year Northwestern Regional Library celebrates transformation and the role we play in the evolution and growth of our communities,” the library system said in announcing the event.

”Libraries listen. We think creatively. We seek fresh solutions. We open to new opportunities, and we celebrate growth, movement, new perspectives, and transformation. We invite you to share your photographs of Transformation in the NWRL 2018 Photography Show. We eagerly look forward to showcasing the images you capture of our ever-changing communities and world. “

Branch libraries will be accepting entries through March 2.

A workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. before the reception, which starts at 6:45 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres. Awards will be presented afterwards. Both events are free and open to the public. A portion of the photos will travel to all member libraries throughout the upcoming year.

The 2017 Transformation Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Exhibit will be on display at the Yadkin County Public Library during January.

About 75 photographs by library patrons from throughout Surry, Alleghany, Stokes, and Yadkin counties are in the collection. The exhibit includes a variety of photographs including color, black and white, and digitally altered entries by children, teens and adults.

For more information about the current display, contact the Yadkin County Public Library at (336) 679-8792.