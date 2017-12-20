Taxidermy orientations set in January

DOBSON — Anyone interested in learning more about the Taxidermy classes offered by Surry Community College will have an opportunity to do just that.

Two opportunities.

The college will hold a couple of orientations at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. One session will be held Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon with a second session held Jan. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

These free sessions are open to anyone who would like to visit the taxidermy classroom and lab, meet with the instructor to hear more about the class, learn about the associated costs, required tools and supplies, and see the training facility.

Advanced registration for either orientation is requested by Jan. 19 by calling 336-386-3618.

The orientation serves to prepare potential students for Surry’s upcoming taxidermy courses.

SCC will offer a Taxidermy: Deer and Game Heads/Birds and Waterfowl course held each Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Pilot Center from Jan. 29 through March 28. An additional section of the course will run Feb. 10 through June 16 and meet every other Saturday from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The Pilot Center.

Instruction will focus on skinning, fleshing, tanning and drying the skin as well as ordering minikins and other parts necessary to complete the mount.

Taxidermy: Advanced Techniques and Special Topics will also be offered at The Pilot Center on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 29 through March 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. An additional section of the course will run Feb. 10 through June 16 and meet every other Saturday from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The Pilot Center as well.

This advanced taxidermy class is open to advanced taxidermists, past students or those currently enrolled in one of the other taxidermy courses. Topics can include: form alterations and form building, casting, molding, advanced painting and finishing methods, and artificial habitat molding. Participants may work on deer, fish, birds, or life-size projects of their choice and receive individualized instruction as needed.

Taxidermy student Doug Shores commuted an hour from Archdale each Saturday to learn the art of taxidermy. Shores cites the quality of instructors as an advantage of Surry’s program.

Shores said, “The class was really a benefit for me. The instructors are really great. They know what they’re doing, and they want us to succeed.”

Advanced registration and payment of a $183 class fee are required for either course. For more information, call 336-386-3618. Visit www.surry.edu/taxidermy for information. For more updates on Surry’s Taxidermy courses, follow along on Facebook @SurryTaxidermy.

Surry Community College Taxidermy student Doug Shores works on a project during a Birds and Waterfowl class. Orientation sessions will be held on Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon and Jan. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain, for those interested in learning more about Surry’s Taxidermy classes. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Doug-Shores-Taxidermy-formatted.jpg Surry Community College Taxidermy student Doug Shores works on a project during a Birds and Waterfowl class. Orientation sessions will be held on Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon and Jan. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain, for those interested in learning more about Surry’s Taxidermy classes. Submitted photo