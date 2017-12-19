Surry business students donate to Shepherd’s House

DOBSON — Surry Community College students enrolled in Dr. Dawn Worley’s BUS 110: Introduction to Business class recently participated in a social responsibility project by donating items to Shepherd’s House, a homeless shelter in Mount Airy.

What began as a class lesson on social responsibility within the business setting turned into a charitable class project.

“I asked the students what they would do if they could give back to others, and they responded with a multitude of answers from recycling, opening soup kitchens, and helping those who are homeless,” Worley said.

After the discussion, Worley gave students the opportunity to make a difference as a class. The students were asked to select one charity and plan and organize a project to contribute to the selected organization. Worley’s class opted to help the Shepherd’s House in Mount Airy by collecting goods to donate to the shelter. The students collected and donated a total of 76 items as well as 14 cases of water.

Students presented Shepherd’s House Executive Director Mary Boyles with the items when Boyles visited the class recently, along with shelter resident Jessica Mabe. Both Boyles and Mabe spoke to the class to share their gratitude and appreciation and to discuss the impact of social responsibility.

Worley explained the significance of the project by adding, “It’s important to give back to others as individuals, business owners, and the general public. We can make a difference in our own community and allow our citizens to thrive.”

SCC offers many business classes each semester ,and boasts both business administration degree and certificate programs on campus and online.

