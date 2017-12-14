Nurse Aide students celebrate completion of classes

DOBSON — Surry Community College Nurse Aide students recently completed several classes. SCC offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certification courses throughout the year.

The Nurse Aide I or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) I class is a 192-hour course that prepares students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Upon successful completion of the CNA I and the requisite certification exam, students will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry and may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings.

The 192-hour Nurse Aide II or CNA II course prepares students to perform more complex skills for patients or residents. Those skills are approved by the North Carolina Board of Nursing, and upon satisfactory completion of the course, students will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing. In order to enroll in the Nurse Aide II course, one must have a high school diploma or High School Equivalency diploma, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR certification, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I credential.

Registration is open for several Nurse Aide I and II classes at SCC starting in January and February. The cost of enrollment for either course is $183 plus $45 for a urine drug screening and criminal background check, $16 for malpractice insurance, and $3 for student insurance. Out-of-state residents are required to pay an additional $10 fee, and all fees are subject to change. The cost does not include the fee required for the CNA I certification exam.

New students must register in person by going to J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education office on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Current or returning Surry students may register online at www.surry.edu. For more information on upcoming classes, contact Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 or collinsmh@surry.edu. Information about Surry’s Allied Health programs can be found on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.

Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Luann Brown, RN, BSN on Surry's campus in Dobson concluded Nov. 20. Pictured are, from left, front row, Hannah Coalson of Pinnacle, Shaylee Tilley of Lowgap, Braeden Taylor of Mount Airy, Brooklyn Truban of Mount Airy; second row, Rebecca Billos of Mount Airy, Meredith King of Mount Airy, Grace Radford of Mount Airy, Camryn Cornell of Mount Airy, Laken Lloyd of Elkin, Amber Eldridge of Mount Airy, Raven Zelonis of Mount Airy; back row, Alexis Puckett of Mount Airy, Kiera Hatcher of Mount Airy, Sadie Brooks of Mount Airy, Angel Hicks of Mount Airy, Madison Swinney of Lowgap, Kaytlynn Dean of Dobson and Haley Sumner of Mount Airy. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN at The Elkin Center concluded Nov. 20. Pictured are, from left, front row, Zeuz Narvaez of Elkin, Christopher Rodriguez of Elkin, Beverli Hernandez of Elkin, Autumn Brinegar of Hays; back row, Savannah Abbey of Elkin, Abbie Flores of Elkin, Kyley Cook of State Road, Gracie Luffman of Elkin and Savannah Cross of State Road. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center concluded Nov. 20. Pictured are, from left, front row, Olivia Tucker of Yadkinville, Alyssa Yanez of Yadkinville, Gracie Hutchens of Yadkinville, Addy Marshall of Yadkinville, Tina Vargas of Jonesville, Jessica Arellano of East Bend, Angeles Macedo of Hamptonville, Morgan Poindexter of Yadkinville, Deja Davis of Hamptonville; back row, Miah Smitherman of East Bend, Monserrat Andrade of Yadkinville, Kamille Moss of Jonesville, Courtney Stone of Hamptonville, Meaghan Edwards of East Bend, Sierra Reeves of Boonville, Brie Beach of Yadkinville, Valarie Cave of Yadkinville, Sierra Casstevens of Boonville and Grecia Navarro of Yadkinville. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Stephanie Simmons, RN on Surry's campus in Dobson concluded Nov. 21. Pictured are, from left, front row, Claudia Tate of Mount Airy, Sophie Massey of Ararat, Leigha Stanley of Mount Airy, Yasmin Vega of Dobson, Sarah Fulk of Mount Airy, Hannah Beasley of Dobson, Anna Marion of Mount Airy; back row, Chloe Key of Mount Airy, Caitlyn Holt of Mount Airy, Bradley Hutchens of Yadkinville, Sydney Heath of Dobson, Kaelyn Heath of Dobson, Logan Harris of Mount Airy, Ashley Wallace of Mount Airy, and Cora Stanley of Lowgap. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN concluded Nov. 27. Pictured are, from left, front row, Kayla Bowman of Mount Airy, Kaelin Harp of Mount Airy, Miranda Tickle of Mount Airy, Elizabeth Marshall of Mount Airy; second row, Bristol Payne of Dobson, Megan Gentry of Mount Airy, Amy Coalson of Beulah, Samaria Bowman of Mount Airy, Breonna Marion of Dobson, Hayden Marion of Dobson; back row, Simon Sucendino of Elkin and Casey Wright of Lowgap. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN concluded Nov. 30. Pictured are, from left, front row, Laura Schorr of Mount Airy, Kari Barnes of Elkin, Kennedy Chunn of Elkin, Melisha Mosley of Mount Airy, Nikayla Marion of Mount Airy; back row, Brittany Brown of Elkin, Courtney Wood of Dobson, Sarah Summers of Mount Airy and Jill Wall of Dobson.

Submitted photo