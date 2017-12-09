SCC pottery students to sell their wares

The Surry Community College Clay Club is holding a pottery sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 11 and 12.

The sale is open to the public and will feature pottery made by students in the Clay Club. Funds raised from the sale will be used to pay for club members to attend the National Council for the Education of the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) conference held in Pittsburgh during Surry’s spring break.

Pieces of various price, size and style will be on display and available for purchase on the first floor of the J-Building on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

Ceramics Instructor Richard Montgomery encourages community members to attend the sale, and explained that the impact attending the NCECA conference may have on students is priceless.

“This would be an incredible, eye opening experience for the students, and it is also an opportunity for them to meet potential professors at four-year universities where they may wish to attend,” Montgomery said.

Along with pottery and ceramics classes, Surry offers many other fine arts courses each semester. The college offers the option of obtaining an Associate in Fine Arts (AFA) in visual arts degree for those interested in pursuing artistic programs at a higher educational level. The fine arts degree provides graduates with a solid foundation for artistic growth in visual design.

Students enrolled in Surry’s AFA program learn to problem solve and brainstorm as they create visual design projects and communicate ideas with a wide variety of media. Collaborative efforts with skilled artists and individual work produced in well-equipped art studios help Surry students gain the artistic confidence and technical mastery necessary to build their portfolios and continue their art education in competitive programs. Coursework includes a variety of media exploration in both two- and three-dimensional forms.

Registration is open for spring 2018 classes. The deadline to register is Dec. 21. Spring classes will begin Jan. 8. For additional information contact Student Services at (336) 386-3264. To learn more about SCC’s Clay Club Pottery Sale, contact Richard Montgomery at (336) 386-3369 or montgomeryr@surry.edu. Follow the Fine Arts program on Facebook and Instagram @surryfinearts.