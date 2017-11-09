Man charged in local church break-in

DOBSON — A Clemmons man was arrested Sunday and charged with breaking into Mount Herman Baptist Church here.

Steven James Boone, age 25, of 5711 Morty Lane, Clemmons, was charged with one count of felony breaking and entering a place of worship, according to a statement issued late Wednesday by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Boone’s bond was set at $5,000 secured.

His arrest came after deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to a breaking and entering call at the church, at 319 West Mount Herman Church Road in Dobson.

“While Deputy Carson Ramey was taking the preliminary report, a suspect and vehicle description was developed and radioed to other officers,” Sheriff Jimmy Combs said.

“Sgt. Alex Starbuck located a vehicle and person matching the description at a residence on Highway 601 a short time later. Officers approached the individual and established probable cause and arrested him for the breaking and entering.”