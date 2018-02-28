Church plans Sweet Repeats consignment

First United Methodist Church will present the spring version of its Sweet Repeats children’s consignment clothing sale from Thursday through Saturday of this week, continuing a tradition of offering local families an opportunity to stretch spring and summer clothing budgets while raising funds for its children’s programs.

Hours for this year’s sale will be from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday.

An assortment of gently used children’s clothing and accessories will fill the church’s Family Life Center, including toys and baby equipment, with all offered at a fraction of their original price. Children’s clothing range from newborn to girls and boys sizes 16-18. An assortment of maternity clothing should also be available.

“We have around 125 consigners taking part,” noted volunteer Kelly Motsinger, “and we should have a really good assortment of clothing sizes and kinds of merchandise. We certainly have plenty of clothes along with toys, including some riding toys, high chairs, cribs, beds, strollers and double strollers, pack-n-play, swimwear and sports equipment.”

Organizers suggest coming early for the best selection but, with some remaining items discounted by 50% on Saturday, good deals should be available throughout the weekend.

Sponsored by the church’s children’s committee, the sale is held each spring and fall as a way of raising funds while providing a community service. A 30 percent portion of each sale is retained by the children’s committee to be used in providing opportunities for children’s programs and activities during the coming months.

“We’re looking forward to a great, busy weekend,” Motsinger said. “This is a great opportunity for families to be able to purchase gently used clothing and toys at really reasonable prices while helping the church and their community.”

Merchandise and patrons are expected to be in plentiful supply this weekend in the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center as the church children’s committee hosts its annual spring Sweet Repeats consignment sale. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_FUMC-Sweet-Repeats-Spring.jpg Merchandise and patrons are expected to be in plentiful supply this weekend in the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center as the church children’s committee hosts its annual spring Sweet Repeats consignment sale.