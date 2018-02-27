Flinchum named Ruritan of Year

The Pilot Mountain Ruritan Club held its annual February Valentine and Volunteer Appreciation Banquet earlier this month at Soppers Restaurant. Highlighting an evening of food and fellowship was the recognition of Spencer Flinchum as the club’s Ruritan of the Year.

Flinchum was selected to receive the recognition and accompanying plaque based on a vote of club members. He serves as club president, his second stint in that role, and for several years has served as a member of the Pilot Mountain Ruritan Board of Directors. He is also an active participant in the group’s community projects and programs.

“He is very deserving,” noted club Treasurer Wanda Fulk. “He has been and continues to be a good president who is very loyal to and active in the club. He can be counted on to take part.”

“This (award) means a lot,” Flinchum said. “I appreciate that it was voted on by our club members. It was a good night.”

Flinchum was also one of several club members to receive a perfect attendance pin during the evening. He was recognized for 20 years of service.

Other club members receiving perfect attendance pins included Dave O’Reilly – four years, Mary Finney – seven years, Wanda Fulk – 11 years, Donna Sutphin – 15 years, Joe Jones – 22 years and Owen Fulk – 31 years.

Organized in the mid-1970s, the club has 17 active members. The stated purpose of the Pilot Mountain Ruritan Club is “to enhance the quality of living for the total community.”

“Our Ruritan Club is about helping people with need from our community and surrounding areas,” Flinchum explained. “Whatever the need we see, we try to help as we can. We had some this year that needed help with electricity bills and we were glad that we could be there for them.”

Flinchum noted that the club is in need of additional members. Anyone interested in learning more about the club and its activities is invited to attend a monthly meeting held on the first Monday evening of each month at Mountain View Restaurant in Pilot Mountain, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

At the recent Pilot Mountain Ruritan Club’s Valentine and Volunteer Appreciation Dinner, club members selected Spencer Flinchum as the group’s Ruritan of the Year. Here, Flinchum is seen preparing hot dogs at one of the club’s popular chicken and oyster stews, held to raise funds to help those in the community with need. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_8165.jpg At the recent Pilot Mountain Ruritan Club’s Valentine and Volunteer Appreciation Dinner, club members selected Spencer Flinchum as the group’s Ruritan of the Year. Here, Flinchum is seen preparing hot dogs at one of the club’s popular chicken and oyster stews, held to raise funds to help those in the community with need.