Poindexter’s work to be featured

DANBURY — The Stokes County Arts Council will be featuring Jerrie Poindexter in the Jayebird Gallery at Hanging Rock State Park for the months of March and April.

The photography in this exhibit is local to Hanging Rock and Pilot Mountain, in black and white. Poindexter finds that being so close to the beauty of the two mountains, it is easy to take those everyday sights for granted. Through her photography, she strives to share the art of the seeing the beauty that can be often overlooked.

Poindexter is a resident of King and enjoys hiking, photography and travel. Her love for photography began at the age of nine when she was given a Kodak Pocket Instamatic Camera for Christmas. Local landscapes, old barns and churches have always been some of her favorite subjects.

An artist meet and greet session will be held at the Jayebird Gallery on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

The Jayebird Gallery is located inside the Hanging Rock State Park Visitors Center at 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road, Danbury.

For more information, visit www.stokesarts.org or call 336-593-8159.

This is an example of the local black-and-white art shot by King artist Jerrie Poindexter. Her work will be on display in Danbury in March and April.