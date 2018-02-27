SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Becky Lynn Jones, of Dobson, reported the theft of a pickup on Feb. 9. Jones said between 12:30-5:30 a.m. that day, someone stole her 2003 Ford F-150 truck (valued at $2,160) while it was at a residence on Big Oak Lane in Lowgap.

• Cynthia Christine Brent, of Turkey Ford Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Feb. 9. Brent, 61, claimed that her daughter broke into the residence between Dec. 14-15 and stole several items including the land deed and titles to a house, trailer and vehicle. The case is listed as under further investigation.

• Sandra Jean Mayes, of Pool Street, Dobson, reported fraud on Feb. 9. She said on Jan. 22 someone charged $61 to a Sears credit card that was opened in her name without her knowledge.

• Julie Marie Barker, of Randy Lane, Mount Airy, reported a break-in of her mobile home on Feb. 10. She said that the front door was forced open, damaging the door and frame ($200 damage estimated). No items were listed as stolen.

• Gilmer Bennett Bowman, of Massey Road, Mount Airy, reported the theft of a van and tools on Feb. 10. He said between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. someone stole his 1992 Ford E-150 van ($5,000) along with tools and supplies for his business, Bowman Floor Co. These include $900 in flooring and carpet tools, $400 for three battery-powered drills, $300 for two staple guns, $250 for two nail guns and $300 for a uni-lift device.

The case is listed as cleared by arrest, but the arrest report was not provided with the incident report.

• Tommy Ray Noah, of Dobson, reported a break-in of an Olinger Farms facility on River Road Feb. 11. He said sometime between 1 p.m. the day before and 9:30 a.m. of the report an unknown person broke into a building and stole a Huskee wood splitter ($1,100).

• Natalie Baro, of Miami, Florida, reported property damage to a cabin on Mountain Escapade Trail, Dobson, on Feb. 11. She said she rented the cabin for the weekend of Feb. 9-11 to some college kids, who allegedly damaged property within. The listed damage includes the hardwood floors ($2,000), a wooden coffee table, roof shingles, leather recliner and Bluetooth music speaker.

• Roger William Eric Sechrist, of Reeves Mill Road, Mount Airy, reported the theft of a bike from his residence on Feb. 16. He said his Trek 200 ($100) bicycle was stolen between 7:30-10 p.m. that day.

• Ricky Edward Manring, of Happy Lane, Dobson, reported a larceny on Feb. 16. He said two trailer hitches were taken: a 2-inch ball ($41) and a 2½-inch ball ($58).

• James Lee Mason, of Salem, Virginia, reported a theft from his truck Feb. 16. He said the Dodge Ram 1500 was parked at 1685 Reeves Mill Road, Mount Airy – the address for Dude Smith Trucking – when someone entered the truck between Feb. 5-16 and took a Skilsaw ($40), crow bar, two pry bars, pliars, about $200 in assorted tools, and about $5 in change.

• Joyce Crouse Norman, of N.C. 268, Elkin, reported the theft of a lawn mower on Feb. 16. She said the Troybilt Mustang mower ($2,600) was taken between Feb. 12-15.

• Samuel Nelson Thompson, of Perch Road, Pinnacle, reported the theft of a utility trailer on Feb. 17. He said the black 12-foot trailer ($1,500) was taken between 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 and noon on Feb. 16.

• Jonathan Lee Willard, of Hathaway Lane, Pilot Mountain, reported damage to a window Feb. 17. The window screen was damaged ($30) in what appeared to be a break-in, but no items were listed as missing.

• Walter Calvin Hawkins Jr., of Johnson Avenue, Mount Airy, reported the theft of a utility trailer on Feb. 18. The Hurst trailer ($2,500) was taken between noon the day before and 9 a.m. the day of the report, he said.

• Anthony Evan Rogers, of Albion Church Road, reported a break-in of a barn Feb. 18. He said sometime since Feb. 1, a person entered the barn and stole a 42-inch ATV snow scrape blade ($400), a 150-foot steel cable ($100), a tiller blade ($100), 100 feet of electrical wire ($100), a Navy WWII cap, and assorted books on WWII.