Police reports

• A pickup was stolen Monday afternoon from a parking lot at Northern Hospital of Surry County, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The green 2000 Nissan Frontier, owned by Linda Sue Bowman of Collins Hill Lane, Pilot Mountain, is valued at $2,000. It was described as having no front bumper.

• Also Monday, Nathan Alan Baucom, 27, of Sparta, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and larceny stemming from an incident at Walmart. Baucom allegedly stole unspecified merchandise from the store, included one item that he returned for a refund. The Alleghany County man was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on April 16.

• Matthew Ryan Henderson Owens, 27, of 126 Rawley Ave., No. 1, was served on Feb. 7 with a criminal summons for a shoplifting violation that had been issued on Jan. 26 with no other details listed. Owens is scheduled to be in District Court on March 15.

• A larceny occurred on Feb. 6 at the Four Brothers convenience store on Holly Springs Church Road, where two unknown suspects took RacePro motor oil and Gumout fuel injector cleaner.

• Taylor Thomas Collins, 21, of 1322 Carolina Court, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Feb. 5 after police encountered him during a stranded-motorist call on South Franklin Road near Snowhill Drive. That led to the discovery that Collins was wanted in an out-of-state jurisdiction on an unspecified matter. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond is and slated for a May 7 appearance in District Court.

• Sidney Gray Smith, 20, of 186 Blue Hollow Road, was served on Feb. 5 with an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of possession of stolen property which had been issued in the city on Jan. 28 with no other details listed.

• A cell phone, an Apple iPhone 7 model, black in color and valued at $700, went missing on Feb. 5 at Walmart. The owner of the phone is Richard Wayne Webster of Tobaccoville.